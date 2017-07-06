News By Tag
Sarcasm Punctuation Now Available for iPhone
Sarcasm, Inc., has just released an App that allows the SarcMark to be used on iMessage. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod air. Download on the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/
This iMessage Sticker Pack allows you to add the SarcMark to your messages. The sticker pack includes multiple versions of the SarcMark in various sizes, styles, and colors. Just drag the SarcMark to any message in iMessage to show the sentence is sarcastic.
Sarcasm, Inc. also has software available that allows The SarcMark to be used in email with the Windows Software and on Blogs using the WordPress Plug-In.
For more information on the SarcMark, visit http://www.sarcmark.com.
Douglas J. Sak
President
Sarcasm, Inc.
info@sarcmark.com
http://www.sarcmark.com
Contact
Doug Sak (President)
Sarcasm, Inc.
***@sarcmark.com
