Serving Candidate and Client with Customized Solutions: A Seamless Virtual Platform

Headway Workforce Solutions Announces Launch of New Website and Brand
 
Headway's New Website - headwaywfs.com
RALEIGH, N.C. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Headway Workforce Solutions, a North American human resource and business service provider, reveals the transition of its website from www.headwaycorp.com to www.headwaywfs.com to better reflect its modernized brand identity.

This integrated website platform introduces candidates and potential clients to the Headway team dedicated to servicing the research, retail, hospitality, manufacturing and distribution sectors, among others. The site provides a comprehensive resource to new and existing clients with details of ongoing projects, research studies, investigative articles, blog postings, and live chat options. With a database of over two million candidates, www.headwaywfs.com serves as an integrated platform that efficiently connects top talent with the clients that require their services.

Headway Workforce Solutions currently partners with leading companies, universities, institutions, and non-profits nationwide.

About Headway

Headway Workforce Solutions is a North American workforce solutions provider that has been serving an array of Fortune 1000 businesses since 1974. Headway's technology driven centralized service delivery model connects organizations with superior talent and workforce solutions that improve performance through highly effective and more cost efficient recruitment, employment, contingent labor and HR activities. To learn more about the company visit www.headwaywfs.com and job seekers can visit myHeadway.com to learn about job opportunities, career advice and employment information.

