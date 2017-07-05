 
CME Expands its Management Team with the Hire of Director of National Contracts

 
 
Don Boone, CME Director of National Contracts
WARWICK, R.I. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- CME Expands its Sales and Management Team with the Hire of Director of National Contracts

CME announces a considerable expansion of its management team with the hire of Don Boone as Director of National Contracts.

Mr. Boone, who will develop and obtain contractual agreements between aggregation groups and supply networks associated with major GPOs, has worked in the medical equipment business for over 30 years.

As Director of National Contracts, Mr. Boone will provide specialized experience in building relationships between collaboratives and supply networks, particularly in the growing networks in the South East U.S. This comes as a great benefit to CME, whose business in that region has recently grown significantly.

"Don is a great addition to our team," said Cindy Juhas, Chief Strategy Officer for CME. "Regional Purchasing Coalitions and other GPO spin-offs are occurring more and more. Don's experience in this arena will augment our current management team's efforts."

"In my 30 years experience in the industry, I've never met a group of more dedicated or excited employees than I have with CME," said Boone. "The excitement level among the staff is unheard of."

About CME
CME is a healthcare equipment and turn-key logistics company dedicated to providing personalized support and service to its customers, including a knowledgeable and accessible sales support team, a wide array of products, adaptable logistics, delivery, biomedical and installation services.

(800) 338-2372   Visit us at http://www.cmecorp.com
Email:***@cmecorp.com
Phone:800-338-2372
Tags:Healthcare, Medical Equipment, Distributor
Industry:Health
Location:Warwick - Rhode Island - United States
Subject:Executives
