Clorox Healthcare and CME partner to Help Hospitals In The Fight Against HAIs

Media Contact: Cindy Juhas

-- Hospital acquired infections (HAI) exact a heavy toll on healthcare institutions. Each year, approximately 722,000 patients acquire a HAI resulting in extended hospital stays, readmissions, and, in over 10% of the cases, death.In their efforts to address more effective practices in hospital disinfection procedures, Clorox Healthcare and CME have partnered to bring the Clorox Healthcare Optimum-UV System to healthcare facilities across the country."Studies have shown that half of the environmental surfaces in a typical hospital operating or patient room may not be effectively disinfected, enabling the transmission of dangerous pathogens," said KC Meleski, National Sales Manager for CME. "Which is why we are really excited that Clorox Healthcare chose us to be their hospital system partner offering their Optimum-UV System."The Clorox Healthcare™ Optimum-UV™ System utilizes powerful UV-C technology to inactivate pathogens, including C. difficile and MRSA. It achieves 99.992% of C. difficile reduction in 5 minutes at 8 feet. The system is easy to maneuver and is built with efficiency and safety in mind. It can be wheeled into a room or surgical suite after routine cleaning is performed. The four 62-inch UVC bulbs embedded in the system are designed to maximize disinfection of all surfaces in its direct line of sight. The room may be occupied immediately after the system performs its treatment cycle."With the added impact of CMS penalties for high rates of HAI, which resulted in 769 hospitals experiencing a cut in fiscal 2017 Medicare funding, hospitals can see immediate ROI with the Clorox Optimum-UV System," added Meleski. "We hope that our relationships with thousands of healthcare facilities nationwide will contribute to drastically reducing the amount of C. difficile, MRSA and other HAIs that have proven to be a persistent adversary in hospital sanitation."Clorox Healthcare markets some of the most trusted and recognized brand names for infection control, including the Optimum-UV System. Clorox products are fast-acting, EPA-registered, cleaner disinfectants intended for use by healthcare personnel on environmental surfaces and medical equipment to help reduce the spread of pathogens that cause hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).ABOUT CME CME, formerly Claflin Medical Equipment, Hospital Associates & RSI, is a comprehensive healthcare equipment and turn-key logistics company providing personalized support and service. With branches nationwide that offer more than 1 million medical products from over 1,400 manufacturers, CME works to be a hospital system's cradle-to-grave solution providing product selection, procurement, warehousing, assembly, staging, direct-to-site delivery, installation, and biomed services for their equipment.