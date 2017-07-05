 
CloviTek Unveils Premier Wi-Fi Audio Transmitter

CloviTek's premier Wi-Fi audio transmitter, CloviFi, enables users to privately listen to high quality TV audio streams over a Wi-Fi network through their personal mobile devices
 
 
Clovitek_FinalDark copy
Clovitek_FinalDark copy
 
SALT LAKE CITY - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- CloviTek, manufacturer of a TV wireless audio transmitter, today officially unveiled its premier product, CloviFi, a patent pending TV wireless audio transmitter.  CloviTek will be launching a Kickstarter campaign on August 29, 2017, and will officially bring CloviFi to market in October 2017.

Ideal for consumers, seniors, those struggling with hearing loss, as well as businesses in public places, CloviFi enables users to privately listen to high quality TV audio streams through personal mobile devices, without disturbing others nearby.  CloviFi is simple, affordable and easy to use.  Users simply connect CloviFi to their TV, connect their mobile device and CloviFi to Wi-Fi, download, install and run the app, select the available TV in the app, and start their own private listening experience.

"More than 360 million people around the world have disabling hearing loss with limited solutions at affordable prices," stated Vitaliy Mahidov, founder, CloviTek. "This is an underserved market that correlates with our main focus – to help people maximize their health and quality of life through the latest technologies at a uniquely low cost. By helping those in need, we are helping everyone, indeed."

CloviFi includes the following product features:

·      Free Android and iOS app – No subscription fees or hidden costs

·      For home and commercial use – Use at home, work and public places

·      Adjustable mounting options – Provides multiple ways to mount behind TVs

·      Affordable, compact and simple – No need to purchase bulky servers and wiring

·      Quality sound transmission – Wi-Fi audio transmission quality is better than Bluetooth, FM, etc.

·      Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled – Transmit audio via Wi-Fi while using Bluetooth headphones

·      Multiple audio connections – Connect via A/V, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth, optical and more

For more information about CloviTek and its upcoming Kickstarter campaign, please visit http://clovitek.com/.

About CloviTek

Founded in 2017, CloviTek LLC is a manufacturer of a wireless hardware device that transmits audio from a TV to a mobile device using Wireless (Wi-Fi) transmission technologies for audio streaming.  It is CloviTek's mission to provide cool electronic technologies and innovative solutions for home consumers and businesses at a uniquely low cost.  For more information, please visit our Web site at http://clovitek.com/.

Press Contact:

Megan Saulsbury
Canyon PR
(408) 857-9527
megan@canyonpr.com

End
Source:CloviTek
Email:***@canyonpr.com Email Verified
Tags:CloviTek, Hearing Loss
Industry:Technology
Location:Salt Lake City - Utah - United States
Subject:Products
