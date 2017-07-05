News By Tag
Sem Link Awarded $10,000 Stem Grant From Jack And Jill Foundation
Fostering the Hidden Genius in Urban Youth is Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link's newest program to help prepare middle and high schoolers for STEM careers.
The funding from the STEM grant will support the development of an online Experimental Design course to help students prepare for STEM fairs. SEM Link plans to leverage its existing Experimental Design Program, which teaches students how to design and conduct experiments, to support the new course through individual and group learning opportunities. The Experimental Design Program has two major goals: to provide students with the tools to conduct an age-appropriate research project and to provide feedback for the students on their projects from STEM professionals. The course will provide strategies for students to develop their scientific literacy, research and laboratory skills as well as make their projects more competitive at their school, district, regional, and higher-level fairs and competitions. The course will be piloted with a small group of students selected from schools in Atlanta and the DC, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) areas.
Funding from this grant will also support Teen Science Cafés, which are events for middle and high school students to meet and interact with STEM professionals and learn about STEM careers. The Cafés will be provided by SEM Link's Math and Science Career Academy, which exposes students to math and science through hands-on activities, real-world applications and career exploration. At the cafés, STEM professionals will share their career journeys with students and have a Q & A with the students and their families. The Teen Science Cafés will take place at venues in Atlanta.
Finally, the grant will also support SEM Link's signature event, the STEM Career Fair and Exhibition which will take place in the Washington, DC Metro Area in October 2017 and in Atlanta in April 2018. At these event, students will be exposed to science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers in an environment similar to a job fair. "SEM Link is grateful to the Jack and Jill Foundation for providing us with this funding to focus on programming for teens. It is during the teenage years that exposure to STEM and STEM professionals is critical to the decisions that they will make to help them prepare for their post-secondary paths. It is our goal that these programs will equip students with the confidence and tools to pursue STEM careers as well as positive with adult role models to support them in their journey" stated Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, SEM Link Founder and Executive Director.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia). SEM Link currently offers program in Atlanta and the DMV. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
About Jack and Jill Foundation
The Jack and Jill of America Foundation has been instrumental since 1968 in supporting community based organizations that help children and families.The Foundation, which is based in Washington, D.C., has distributed over $3 million dollars to non-profit organizations all across America, and continues to deepen its vision with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. as the needs of families and children become more complex in the 21st century. As the philanthropic arm of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Jack and Jill Foundation addresses issues affecting African American children and families, by investing in programs and services that create a strong foundation for children to thrive long-term. Jack and Jill Foundation transforms African-American communities, one child at a time. For more information about the Jack and Jill Foundation visit their website, www.jackandjillfoundation.org
