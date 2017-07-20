News By Tag
New report from yStats.com: Russia among one of the fastest growing B2C E-Commerce markets in Europe
Russia maintained the fourth biggest and one of the quickest growing online retail markets in Europe according to results from 2016 cited in the yStats.com report. B2C E-Commerce sales from last year made for a double-digit growth rate after having recovered from a weaker development in sales in 2015. Increases to Internet and onlineshopper penetration rates furthered this growth, along with a stronger tendency to purchase online and higher prices amongst online and offline retail. Estimations for 2017 are positive, driven by factors such as mobile and cross-border commerce, younger consumers' openness to digital purchasing, and new consumers stemming from rural areas.
More than half of digitalbuyers in Russia were under 35 in 2016, reveals the yStats.com report. Online shopper penetration is highest amongst major cities, whereas rural areas lag behind. Out of the whole population, fewer than one-quarter of consumers purchased online in 2016, leaving only a one-digit share of retail sales coming from digital commerce, showcasing the vast room left for future development.
M-Commerce and cross-border purchasing is gaining popularity in Russia. Over half of Internet users accessed the Internet with a mobile phone in 2016, with many of them having used these devices to both research and make purchases. In particular, Chinese E-Commerce platform, AliExpress, is of high value to digital consumers in Russia due to its vast product range and lower prices. Nonetheless, local E-Commerce leaders like Wildberries, Lamoda, Eldorado, and Mvideo maintained a sales growth rate ranking above the market average.
About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.
Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.
We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.
