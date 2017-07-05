New Version Recharge Software Launched with Wallet Transfer through QR Scan System

Get start recharge and bill payment services for distributor, retailer and customers online through web panel and mobile application, and customer can do wallet transfer in his/her bank account via QR scan system

Media Contact

Noble Web Studio Pvt Ltd

09636900702

***@gmail.com Noble Web Studio Pvt Ltd09636900702

End

--is well know name in the industry of mobile recharge has been working since 2010, and providing software solution for recharge and bill payment services including b2b, b2c and white label modules.Any startup can start own business in recharge service with help of, any number of distributor, retailer and customers can use recharge service through web panel and android mobile application, In b2b package any number of level can create by admin of recharge software like master distributor, distributor, and retailer and they can freely use recharge application for their walk in customer customers. All recharge and bill payment option available with major telecom and bill pay operators and one more options available in b2b package offline recharge system, any distributor, and retailer can make recharge their customer by sending SMS called long code recharge service.And wallet transfer with QR scan system newly added in b2c packages, it's completely web based recharge system, any visitor can register online by accessing recharge website or android application, and do any recharge transaction online through payment gateway, which is integrated in b2c recharge portal, any customer can make any recharge of mobile, dth, data card and utility bill via internet banking, debit/credit card, and every recharge get success within minute. And in b2c any customer can apply for dealer ID, once customer ID upgrade in dealer ID then can withdraw his/her wallet balance in own bank, means any dealer can collect payment via QR scan system from his/her customers and can make withdraw request of wallet balance in own banks.Any customer can do any recharge through his/her wallet or net banking, and wallet to wallet transfer facility also available in b2c recharge website. Its complete web based recharge system allow hassle free recharge service to direct customers, all in one recharge and bill payment service enables in our recharge software.It's a good opportunity of any startup who wants to start business in recharge service and want to upgrade in his/her running recharge portal then latest version recharge software would be the best option for any recharge business. Our developedfollow SEO guideline will help to attract direct customers all across the India and generate you higher revenue with your recharge services.