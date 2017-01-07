 
Upgrade Mobile Recharge Software for Telecom Solution Providing Company

Mobile Recharge Software has been upgrade with latest features wallet system and bank transfer facility, allow easy recharge instantly online through net banking, debit/credit card
 
 
JAIPUR, India - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Noble Web Studio is India' top leading software company dealing in recharge industry software & API services very long time, and 200+ recharge portal currently running on the internet market that developed & designed by team of noble web studio, and recently launched new feature which is helpful for mobile recharge vendors to growth in the industry.

In our upgraded mobile recharge software added wallet system and bank transfer facility, where any count of customers can transfer wallet amount in their respective bank, and enables all postpaid/prepaid recharge and electricity bill payment options, and all in one recharge services also available on related mobile application which developed in user friendly UI design attracting customers.

After market requirement added this unique concept in our recharge software our research team working regular on the market, and development team able to implement any new module in the recharge software, and also working on UPI integration, this UPI feature will launched soon, our team working on that.

We provide recharge software b2b (business to business) and b2c (business to customer), both packaging software designed advance technology and eye attractive front design making any recharge business successful in front of competitors. It's a one kind of source where you can start your own mobile recharge company with b2b or b2c recharge software (http://www.noblewebstudio.com/mobile-recharge-software.html).


There are various features also updated in latest developed recharge software, in b2b business recharge software can create N level, its complete networking solution for recharge business, and allow recharge facility to N number of level. It's fully customize software can be modified as business requirement, and b2c software allow recharge services direct to customers through integrated payment gateway.

So can make plan to start work in recharge business with latest designed mobile recharge software, it's helpful for your future recharge business.

