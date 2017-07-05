News By Tag
Incessant Launch of New Generation of Recombinant Factor Products
"The growing consumer awareness and demand for hemophilia drugs is propelling companies to develop novel products for hemophilia", says RNCOS.
According to our report, "Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market By Drug (Advate, NovoSeven, Kogenate, Feiba), By Type of Hemophilia, By Treatment (On-Demand, Prophylaxis)
Gradually, second generation of recombinant factor products were produced which did not contain albumin in the final preparation. However, these products were exposed to human or animal protein proteins during production. With the arrival of third generation, recombinant factor products were manufactured with the elimination of human and animal proteins from the culture media and final preparation. Furthermore, these products utilized viral inactivation steps to further increase safety.
Moreover, the manufacturing of recombinant products, such as Nuwiq, Eloctate and Alprolix, ushered in the fourth generation of products. These products are produced in the human embryonic kidney cell lines, without human or animal protein exposure. Such products are expected to closely resemble the native clotting factor. This in turn will impact the recognition of the protein by the immune system of the body and decrease the development of inhibitors. Therefore, the constant improvements in the recombinant factor products will propel the growth of global hemophilia therapeutics market as more people will be compelled to use them for treatment.
