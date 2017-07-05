 
Incessant Launch of New Generation of Recombinant Factor Products

"The growing consumer awareness and demand for hemophilia drugs is propelling companies to develop novel products for hemophilia", says RNCOS.
 
 
NOIDA, India - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which blood does not clot normally due to the absence or lack of sufficient blood-clotting proteins. This genetic disease causes prolonged bleeding in patients due to injury or surgery. There is no cure for hemophilia as of now. However, numerous drugs are available in the market that helps in clotting of the blood. These drugs along with proper treatment and self-care help people with hemophilia to maintain an active and productive lifestyle.

According to our report, "Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market By Drug (Advate, NovoSeven, Kogenate, Feiba), By Type of Hemophilia, By Treatment (On-Demand, Prophylaxis), By Therapy (Replacement, Immune Tolerance Induction) Outlook 2022", the hemophilia therapeutics market is constantly evolving. Researchers have developed several generation recombinant factor products for the treatment of hemophilia. Initially, the first generation products contained added human albumin as stabilizer in the final preparation. These products were exposed to human or animal protein during production.

Gradually, second generation of recombinant factor products were produced which did not contain albumin in the final preparation. However, these products were exposed to human or animal protein proteins during production. With the arrival of third generation, recombinant factor products were manufactured with the elimination of human and animal proteins from the culture media and final preparation. Furthermore, these products utilized viral inactivation steps to further increase safety.

Moreover, the manufacturing of recombinant products, such as Nuwiq, Eloctate and Alprolix, ushered in the fourth generation of products. These products are produced in the human embryonic kidney cell lines, without human or animal protein exposure. Such products are expected to closely resemble the native clotting factor. This in turn will impact the recognition of the protein by the immune system of the body and decrease the development of inhibitors. Therefore, the constant improvements in the recombinant factor products will propel the growth of global hemophilia therapeutics market as more people will be compelled to use them for treatment.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM911.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
