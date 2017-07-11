 

July 2017
Thunderbird Power Corp. Commences Construction of the First PowerStack Wind Turbine

 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Thunderbird Power Corp. (TPC) announced today that it has begun work on a scale model of the PowerStack for the purpose of conducting rigorous wind tunnel testing.

The building and testing of a scale model is a major milestone and the next significant step in building a commercially ready PowerStack wind turbine, the world's most economical means of generating utility grade electricity. The Company has not yet completed Computational Fluid Dynamic (CFD) work with Siemens  (see press release  March 31, 2017), but work has progressed enough that PowerStack co-inventors Richard Sutz and Dr. Peter Jenkins have given the greenlight to begin work on building the first physical version of the turbine, a scale model specifically built for wind tunnel testing.

Once built, the wind tunnel testing will be conducted by a reputable independent third party in order to produce a third party generated power curve, which is projected to be virtually identical to the one already generated by the CFD computer modeling. The construction of the scale model is expected to take several months.

PowerStack inventor Richard Sutz emphasized: "As I previously stated, the work we have performed with Siemens over the last twelve months has resulted in irrefutable evidence as to the effectiveness of the PowerStack. The building of the scale model is the next major step towards a commercially ready product and we expect to be able to begin work on the full commercial size PowerStack in parallel, by which I mean even before we commence wind tunnel testing on the scale model."

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

