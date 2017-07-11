Country(s)
Thunderbird Power Corp. Commences Construction of the First PowerStack Wind Turbine
The building and testing of a scale model is a major milestone and the next significant step in building a commercially ready PowerStack wind turbine, the world's most economical means of generating utility grade electricity. The Company has not yet completed Computational Fluid Dynamic (CFD) work with Siemens (see press release March 31, 2017), but work has progressed enough that PowerStack co-inventors Richard Sutz and Dr. Peter Jenkins have given the greenlight to begin work on building the first physical version of the turbine, a scale model specifically built for wind tunnel testing.
Once built, the wind tunnel testing will be conducted by a reputable independent third party in order to produce a third party generated power curve, which is projected to be virtually identical to the one already generated by the CFD computer modeling. The construction of the scale model is expected to take several months.
PowerStack inventor Richard Sutz emphasized: "As I previously stated, the work we have performed with Siemens over the last twelve months has resulted in irrefutable evidence as to the effectiveness of the PowerStack. The building of the scale model is the next major step towards a commercially ready product and we expect to be able to begin work on the full commercial size PowerStack in parallel, by which I mean even before we commence wind tunnel testing on the scale model."
