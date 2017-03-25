

Thunderbird Power Releases Update on Progress SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Thunderbird Power Corp (TPC) announces progress with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).



As part of Thunderbird's goal to build a scale model of the PowerStack for wind tunnel testing, the Company has the following to report with respect to our ongoing Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analytical programming work with Siemens (formerly CD-adapco, acquired by Siemens last year for $970 million).



PowerStack inventor Richard Sutz stated: "The object of the CFD analyses is to ensure that before we build a three dimensional scale model, we have determined, as technologically feasible, and economically viable, the range of structural characteristics needed to optimize wind turbine performance. To further this end, we have recently begun conversations regarding various construction and manufacturing needs."



Due to the continuous and ongoing advances in the field of computer aided modeling, the Company has determined that the addition of two more phases of CFD should result in an optimally configured scale model practically on the first try. Consequently, the Company can realize major time and cost savings by avoiding a process that in the past involved building one model, testing it in a wind tunnel, analysing the data, modifying the design, building the next prototype then repeating the process until the optimal configuration was achieved.



Richard Sutz also stated: "We are excited that the results of the CFD studies continue to confirm our hypotheses as to the PowerStack's' projected performance characteristics and economic superiority."



CFD is a branch of fluid mechanics that uses numerical analysis and data structures to solve and analyze problems that involve fluid flows.



Forward-Looking Statements



The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.



Contact Information:



Thunderbird Power Corp

13901 N. 73RD Street, Suite 213-14

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Email:

www.lowwind.com

Call: 1 888 520 1907 End --As part of Thunderbird's goal to build a scale model of the PowerStack for wind tunnel testing, the Company has the following to report with respect to our ongoing Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analytical programming work with Siemens (formerly CD-adapco, acquired by Siemens last year for $970 million).PowerStack inventor Richard Sutz stated: "The object of the CFD analyses is to ensure that before we build a three dimensional scale model, we have determined, as technologically feasible, and economically viable, the range of structural characteristics needed to optimize wind turbine performance. To further this end, we have recently begun conversations regarding various construction and manufacturing needs."Due to the continuous and ongoing advances in the field of computer aided modeling, the Company has determined that the addition of two more phases of CFD should result in an optimally configured scale model practically on the first try. Consequently, the Company can realize major time and cost savings by avoiding a process that in the past involved building one model, testing it in a wind tunnel, analysing the data, modifying the design, building the next prototype then repeating the process until the optimal configuration was achieved.Richard Sutz also stated: "We are excited that the results of the CFD studies continue to confirm our hypotheses as to the PowerStack's' projected performance characteristics and economic superiority."CFD is a branch of fluid mechanics that uses numerical analysis and data structures to solve and analyze problems that involve fluid flows.Forward-Looking StatementsThe information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking"statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.Contact Information:Thunderbird Power Corp13901 N. 73RD Street, Suite 213-14Scottsdale, AZ 85260Email: info@thunderbirdpowercorp.com Call: 1 888 520 1907 Source : www.lowwind.com Email : ***@thunderbirdpowercorp.com Phone : 888 520 1907 Tags : Wind Turbine , Disruptive , Energy , Green Industry : Energy Location : Scottsdale - Arizona - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

