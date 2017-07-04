News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2016 INDIES Book of the Year Winner: Eddie Green biography
Albany, Ga. – BearManor Media announces our 2016 INDIES Bronze Performing Arts & Music Award winner, Eddie Green The Rise of an Early 1900s Black American Entertainment Pioneer by Elva D. Green.
A good man is hard to find, as the famous 1919 song by Eddie Green attests, but the pioneering Black filmmaker, movie star, Old Time Radio icon, and composer established himself as the living portrait of all that is admirable. His legacy now inspires a whole new generation.
In an era when Black entertainers struggled to gain a foothold in show business, Eddie Green starred in a silent movie, starred in one of the first Vitaphone talking pictures in 1929, starred on Broadway, headlined at The Apollo, appeared memorably in two of America's most popular long-running radio series, and rivaled Oscar Micheaux for honors as a pioneering Black filmmaker. From poverty to prominence, Eddie accomplished more in his short life than most people could dream.
Talent and desire propelled Eddie on stage, over the air, and into films with Louis Armstrong, Lena Horne, Hattie McDaniel, Thomas "Fats" Waller, Jackie "Moms" Mabley, and James Baskette (Uncle Remus in Walt Disney's Song of the South), Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, and Louise Beavers. His close friends included Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Mantan Moreland, Attorney Walter L. Gordon, Jr. (attorney for Billie Holiday), Clarence Muse, and Maria Cole (Nat Cole's wife).
Eddie's "A Good Man is Hard to Find" was recorded by Marion Harris, Sophie Tucker, Bessie Smith, Louis Prima, Cass Daley, Frank Sinatra, and many others.
Discover Eddie's rags-to-riches story as told by his daughter. Her years of research through major archives have unearthed long-buried revelations and enlightening images that testify to one man's determination to rise above all obstacles and triumph against all odds. See him through the eyes of the press as he journeys through five decades from Vaudeville to television and then into the stuff of legends.
The sands of time may have buried his name, but Eddie Green's laughter still echoes around the world. Thanks to this first-ever biography, a good man is no longer hard to find.
Illustrated with rare photos, many unpublished. Appendices include songs written by Eddie Green; the radio programs and movies in which he appeared; the movies he wrote, produced, and directed; rare script excerpts featuring him in his most famous roles as Eddie The Waiter on Duffy's Tavern and as Stonewall The Lawyer on Amos 'n' Andy; and excepts from Jubilee radio programs.
#####
INDIES Award information:
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback and paperback editions, and soon to be released in an ebook edition. Also available from Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent.
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com for our print editions.
Visit Selz.com for our ebook editions: https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse