February 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765

New biography of the top cat in Hollywood's mad, mad, mad, mad, world

 
 
Remebering Marvin SMALL
Remebering Marvin SMALL
 
ALBANY, Ga. - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of Remembering Marvin, Marvin Kaplan: A Prince of Comedy, Creativity, and Kindness by Ken Rotocop.

Everyone laughed to tears at Marvin in It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) as a gas station attendant under siege by Jonathan Winters. You also smile when remembering Marvin on the tv series Alice (1977-1985) as Henry Beesmeyer, the telephone repairman.

His roles on Old Time Radio, and in dozens of films and tv series, indelibly set his distinctive, whining, deadpan Brooklyn accent with his image, but the mask hid his true talent. In-between Adam's Rib (1949) and Lookin' Up (2016), Marvin was a renowned voice actor, known to generations as the voice of Top Cat. He was a member of Theatre West, the oldest continually-operating theater company in Los Angeles, and he earned respect from his peers as a gifted playwright and screenwriter.

Marvin Kaplin. A prince of comedy, creativity, fsbdt and kindness. This is his story.

#####

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 1,000 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.

For High Resolution Images or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com for all print editions.

Also available on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/) and other online booksellers.

Visit BearManor Media ebook store on Selz.com here (https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/) for all ebook editions.

Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
