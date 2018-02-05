News By Tag
New biography of the top cat in Hollywood's mad, mad, mad, mad, world
Everyone laughed to tears at Marvin in It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) as a gas station attendant under siege by Jonathan Winters. You also smile when remembering Marvin on the tv series Alice (1977-1985) as Henry Beesmeyer, the telephone repairman.
His roles on Old Time Radio, and in dozens of films and tv series, indelibly set his distinctive, whining, deadpan Brooklyn accent with his image, but the mask hid his true talent. In-between Adam's Rib (1949) and Lookin' Up (2016), Marvin was a renowned voice actor, known to generations as the voice of Top Cat. He was a member of Theatre West, the oldest continually-
Marvin Kaplin. A prince of comedy, creativity, fsbdt and kindness. This is his story.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series.
