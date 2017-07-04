 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Why Remarketing is Crucial for Your Jewelry Website

 
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- A proven way for online jewelers to maximize Google AdWords campaigns is to use jewelry website remarketing. It's a process that's part of AdWords that allows you to serve ads to users that have visited your site in the past while they are surfing the internet on other sites. Here's how remarketing can help your conversions.

Remarketing Process and Why It's Important
If you have an AdWords account, when visitors come to your site you can connect them with a cookie ID. The cookie places itself on their browser if they meet your criteria. That ID adds to your jewelry website remarketing list, and then through the Google Display Network they will continue to see your ads even if they're not on your jewelry site. Your ads will be visible when they do online searches that are relevant to your business.

Jewelry website remarketing is one of the keys to increasing your sales or enquiries since it targets users that have already shown interest in your business. It gives your company increased exposure, which raises brand awareness. This increased visibility is known to help boost online conversions, since it keeps your online jewelry store fresh in the minds of individuals in the early stages of their purchasing decisions.

Long-term Benefits of Remarketing
Over time you can create multiple remarketing lists, based on various criteria, such as events, time of year and location of users. You can also develop jewelry website remarketing lists based on pages or sections that users have visited but didn't make a purchase. It allows you to categorize prospects by their online behavior, such as abandoning a shopping cart. The more they see your ad, which you can customize, the more familiar they'll become with your brand.

Serving ads to their devices when they are surfing can remind them of their  experiences on your site and lead to completed sales or enquiry forms. You'll have control over how long each user stays on your jewelry website remarketing list. You can also control how many display ads to show per day and you can block ads on certain sites.

Conclusion
Jewelry website remarketing is a strategy to tap into your target market to maximize conversions. Additionally, GemFind can help enhance your site with digital marketing tools and social media management services (http://www.gemfind.com/services/tailored-websites/). Together, these marketing strategies provide an effective way to create a closer connection with your jewelry customers.

Visit http://www.gemfind.com/ for more information!
