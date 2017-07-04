News By Tag
* IPTV
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SD Telco Upgrades IPTV Middleware in Preparation of New Market Entry
The biggest upgrades first noticed by new and existing subscribers was Restart TV and Cloud DVR. Symens commented that benefits for the cDVR customer is protection of their recordings at the central office level. He also appreciates lower capex with utilization of standard STBs for program recording and no service call when adding cDVR to an existing customer's service.
The new Weather App has been a differentiator giving their customers weather conditions, animated radar and forecasts embedded in the program guide. The Weather App eliminates the need for a customer to leave their favorite channel and go to a weather channel if the weather starts to look bad in their area.
Growth has Been Strong
Symens is pleased with adding a couple hundred new customers and attributes word of mouth about the customer experience as one of the factors. Symens says two hundred new video customers may not seem like much, but for a small operator it is a real game changer.
About Valley Telecom
Located in North Central South Dakota, Valley Communications, Inc. offers IPTV, high-speed internet and landline/wireless phone service to subscribers in North Central South Dakota. In October 2008, Valley initiated an $18.3 million dollar FTTF (Fiber-To-The-
About Innovative Systems
Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution that includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market. Visit their website: www.innovsys.com
Contact
Scott Meyer
***@innovsys.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse