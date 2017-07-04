SD Telco Upgrades IPTV Middleware in Preparation of New Market Entry

Contact

Scott Meyer

***@innovsys.com Scott Meyer

End

-- With an impending expansion into a competitive market, Jeff Symens GM at Valley Telecommunications in Herried SD knew an upgrade to their IPTV customer experience was necessary. While most rural video service providers only have to deal with DBS competition, Valley is faced with a savvy regional cable provider, and the switch to APMAX IPTV Middleware from Innovative Systems has positioned them to now have a service with advanced time shifted viewing features and apps.The biggest upgrades first noticed by new and existing subscribers was Restart TV and Cloud DVR. Symens commented that benefits for the cDVR customer is protection of their recordings at the central office level. He also appreciates lower capex with utilization of standard STBs for program recording and no service call when adding cDVR to an existing customer's service.The new Weather App has been a differentiator giving their customers weather conditions, animated radar and forecasts embedded in the program guide. The Weather App eliminates the need for a customer to leave their favorite channel and go to a weather channel if the weather starts to look bad in their area.Symens is pleased with adding a couple hundred new customers and attributes word of mouth about the customer experience as one of the factors. Symens says two hundred new video customers may not seem like much, but for a small operator it is a real game changer.Located in North Central South Dakota, Valley Communications, Inc. offers IPTV, high-speed internet and landline/wireless phone service to subscribers in North Central South Dakota. In October 2008, Valley initiated an $18.3 million dollar FTTF (Fiber-To-The-Farm) project, burying fiber optics to each rural member. This upgrade allows for their members in the rural areas to receive IPTV, Phone and High Speed internet services.Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution that includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market.