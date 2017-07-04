News By Tag
Stronger Than Espresso Inc. Announces New Chairman of the Board
"Survivors of domestic violence live all around us and they fail to recognize how beautiful they are. We need to get the word out and let them know they are worthy of being loved! We are thrilled to welcome Sheila as her expertise and vision will help our launch Stronger than Espresso to the next level." says Dr. Brooke Jones, CEO and Founder of the organization.
As Chairman of the Board, Sheila Steinmark will oversee and expand Stronger than Espresso's impact regionally, nationally and internationally. Sheila has already served as a Board member since June 2016 and in her new role as Chairman, she will lead the development of creative and innovative programs and build stronger relationships with corporations, community and faith organizations.
Sheila Steinmark stated, "Brooke Jones' passion for this agency birthed a new vision into how we can equip leaders in our businesses and faith communities to deal with issues of violence and abuse and Brooke's writing has created numerous opportunities for victims and survivors to find healing. I am honored to help her take this dream to the next level. It is my passion to help develop the next wave of business women leaders."
Steinmark is the principal owner of Marketing Operations Group, LLC (MOG) and a retired-Army veteran. Sheila possesses a unique skill set in operations, logistics, leadership, and problem-solving, showcasing these skills as a published author, speaker, and marketing expert.
Rick Jones has served Stronger than Espresso since 2013 with great passion and leadership as the founding and outgoing Chairman of the Board. Rick stated, "The Board of Directors is excited about the impact passing the reigns of leadership will have on the future of Stronger than Espresso. We are thrilled to have a new Chairman with this caliber of leadership."
Stronger Than Espresso is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in McKinney, Texas specializing in empowering survivors of violence and abuse with tools to reclaim what abuse took away. Stronger accomplishes this by focusing on healing tools, training and resources, and personal and community advocacy. Passionate to see survivors thriving after abuse and believing everyone deserves the right to be safe in their own home. Learn more at http://www.strongerthanespresso.com/
Dr. Brooke Jones
***@strongerthanespresso.com
