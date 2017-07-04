 
Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping Gaining Popularity

"Minimal-invasive method of sentinel node mapping reduces the risk of side effects such as scar tissue build-up and lymphedema", says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The sentinel nodes are the lymph nodes that are adjacent to a cancerous tumor into which fluid from the tumor drains. With this method, surgeons can identify sentinel nodes by injecting a small amount of dye into the uterus leading to detection of lymph nodes that absorb the dye. Rather than having to remove large amounts of tissue to find impacted nodes, only the nearby sentinel nodes are removed.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery), By Enduser (Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics), & Pipeline Analysis, Outlook to 2023", this less-invasive method of sentinel node mapping reduces the risk of side effects such as scar tissue build-up and the more long-term debilitating side effects such as lymphedema. Evidence supporting the sentinel mapping procedure includes sentinel-lymph-node mapping done in 340 patients at 10 sites across the US. Further, the customary pelvic and para-aortic lymphadenectomy procedure was performed as a follow-up on those same patients.

Stage 3 endometrial cancer typically requires chemotherapy and radiation therapy. As sentinel lymph nodes are involved in less than 5% of grade 1 and grade 2 endometrial cancer, patients whose sentinel nodes present no sign of metastases can skip this treatment.

This study was conducted by researchers from University of North Carolina Healthcare System in February 2017. Furthermore, the group's ongoing studies will explore the next phases of this research that includes translational science studies exploring genomic profiles of tumors with low-volume metastases in the sentinel nodes. In lieu of such advancements in endometrial cancer therapeutics the overall market for endometrial cancer therapeutics is expected to flourish in future.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM910.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
