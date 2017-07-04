News By Tag
Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping Gaining Popularity
"Minimal-invasive method of sentinel node mapping reduces the risk of side effects such as scar tissue build-up and lymphedema", says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery), By Enduser (Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics), & Pipeline Analysis, Outlook to 2023", this less-invasive method of sentinel node mapping reduces the risk of side effects such as scar tissue build-up and the more long-term debilitating side effects such as lymphedema. Evidence supporting the sentinel mapping procedure includes sentinel-lymph-
Stage 3 endometrial cancer typically requires chemotherapy and radiation therapy. As sentinel lymph nodes are involved in less than 5% of grade 1 and grade 2 endometrial cancer, patients whose sentinel nodes present no sign of metastases can skip this treatment.
This study was conducted by researchers from University of North Carolina Healthcare System in February 2017. Furthermore, the group's ongoing studies will explore the next phases of this research that includes translational science studies exploring genomic profiles of tumors with low-volume metastases in the sentinel nodes. In lieu of such advancements in endometrial cancer therapeutics the overall market for endometrial cancer therapeutics is expected to flourish in future.
