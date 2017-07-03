 
Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543

Villanova Freshman Releases Fourth Game Titled "Get Off My Planet" to Apple And Android Devices

Zach DeStefano, recent high school graduate and Founder of Z-Licious Games, LLC releases his fourth mobile game, Get Off My Planet, to iOS App and Google Play stores.
 
 
EXTON, Pa. - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Zach DeStefano, recent graduate of Malvern Prep in Malvern, Pennsylvania, rising Villanova University freshman, and Founder of Z-Licious Games, LLC recently launched his fourth mobile game, Get Off My Planet, for Apple and Android devices. DeStefano spent over a year working on his latest game, and it is the first paid app released by Z-Licious Games.

Get Off My Planet relies on quick reactions as players jump from planet to planet and explore a variety of hostile locations. Obstacles attack the player from all sides, requiring them to think fast, move quickly, and get off my planet! Avoid crushing pillars, space station lasers, piercing ice spikes, and even huge living chess pieces. The game features retro graphics, a dynamic soundtrack, and simple swipe controls. It is easy to learn but difficult to master. Do you have what it takes to swipe your way through all twenty waves perfectly?

Get Off My Planet is available for $0.99 in the App Store for iOS and on Google Play for Android devices. It is approved for all ages.

Company Website (http://www.z-liciousgames.com)

Gameplay Video (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_ujC9KAI3M)



Z-Licious Games, LLC was founded in 2013 by Zach DeStefano, a Malvern Prep high school freshman at the time, with a focus on producing games that mesh retro arcade styling with modern technology for iOS and Android mobile platforms. The company's products include 8-Bit Beatdown, a pixelated platform-based game using phone and tablet motion controls; Duality, a simple monochrome game requiring players to manipulate two objects at once; Retro Miner, a scrolling ore-mining game featuring in-app purchases where players can manage their budgets and upgrade their ships; and its newest release, Get Off My Planet, a fast-paced game about dodging obstacles. All games are available in both the Apple and Google Play stores, having received more than 140,000 downloads from over 150 countries. Z-Licious Games, LLC is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Zach DeStefano
***@z-liciousgames.com
