IFYA Launches the Menchie's Num Noms Photo Contest

The International Frozen Yogurt Association (IFYA) announced the launch of the Menchie's Num Noms photo contest. In this Instagram photo contest, IFYA is looking for the cutest photo that features Menchie's.
 
 
Menchie's Sweet Friends Num Noms starter pack
Menchie's Sweet Friends Num Noms starter pack
 
LOS ANGELES - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Frozen Yogurt Association (IFYA) announced the launch of a new contest, the Menchie's Num Noms photo contest. In this Instagram photo contest, IFYA is looking for the cutest photo that features Menchie's.

PRIZE

* Menchie's Num Noms Starter Pack (retail value, $9.99)

This is a limited edition starter pack and it's scented. The Sweet Friends Limited Edition starter pack is available exclusively at Toys"R"Us stores nationwide and online beginning July 2017 for $9.99.

To enter the contest:

1.      Follow the International Frozen Yogurt Association (@intlfroyoassn) on Instagram and post your Menchie's photo on Instagram with the tag #menchiesnumnomscontest. The photo must be posted using a public IG profile.

2.      The photo must be posted with the tag, tag #menchiesnumnomscontest, during the contest entry period: 7/19/2017– midnight PST on 7/27/2017.

3.      The winner will be announced on Instagram on 7/30.

The prize will be mailed to US addresses only. Entrants should be at least 13 years old.

"Both Menchie's and Num Noms are cute and sweet, so they inspired us to launch this cute photo contest," said Susan Linton, President of the International Frozen Yogurt Association. "We love cute froyo photos and we're excited to see how creative froyo fans can be."

To find your closest Menchies, see here: http://www.menchies.com/locations.php

This contest is not sponsored, administered or associated with Instagram, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm that they are at least 13 years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram's terms of use.

For the complete contest rules, visit http://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/official-rules-mench...

