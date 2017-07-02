 
Industry News





Americana Safety Welcomes New Associate

Americana Safety is pleased to welcome a new associate from Georgia to its national staff of qualified safety consultants and expert witness professionals.
 
 
R. Scott Goldsberry
R. Scott Goldsberry
LAS VEGAS - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- R. Scott Goldsberry is a highly qualified and experienced Occupational Health & Safety Consultant.  He has demonstrated, through a successful 30+ year career, his experience in auditing businesses for unsafe work practices, conditions, and violations of regulatory safety standards to a diverse client base.

He has worked with clients in the fields of Construction, Healthcare, Logistics and Manufacturing.  His other areas of proficiency include employee training in forklift operations, workplace safety, accident investigation, defensive driving, bloodborne pathogens, and first aid/CPR/AED.

He is an OSHA authorized instructor and has provided training in OSHA's Outreach Program for General Industry and Construction Industry 10 & 30 hour employee outreach classes.

Mr. Goldsberry's accuracy in identifying unsafe work practices, conditions and violations of applicable safety standards, coupled with his ability to formulate sound expert recommendations for corrective actions in his audit reports are exemplary.

For further information about Americana Safety, please call 888.339.8540 or visit https://www.americanasafety.com

