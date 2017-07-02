News By Tag
Americana Safety Adds Maritime Expert
Americana Safety is pleased to welcome one of the foremost maritime safety experts to its national staff of qualified safety consultants and expert witness professionals.
Mr. Allen served for thirty (30) years in the United States Coast Guard (USCG) as a Boatswains Mate and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) and has experience in the operation, navigation, and maintenance of vessels ranging from small craft to ships including maintenance and proper use of aids to navigation.
His experienced also encompasses operation and maintenance of vessels in and upon the high seas, inland waterways, western rivers, inland lakes and rivers.
As a maritime safety expert, he has prepared comprehensive case files, written reports, affidavits, and provided testimony in plaintiff and defendant cases involving marine related accidents, pollution incidents, illegal immigration, and drug interdiction.
He has successfully investigated and analyzed marine mishaps and personal injuries and provided expert testimonies at depositions and trials throughout the United States in both state and federal courts.
