 
News By Tag
* Contact Center Solution
* Call Center Software
* Call Center Dialer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432


Elisiontec Announced Contact Center Solution for Global Clients

Elisiontec has made an announcement to offer their contact center solution to clients all across the globe. According to the announcement, this solution is perfect for customer care centers, call centers as well as customer support centers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Contact Center Solution
* Call Center Software
* Call Center Dialer

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- A renowned name in the field of VoIP solutions, Elision Technolab LLP, provides world class solutions along with powerful communication technology to their clients. They are a one-stop provider of all the communication needs of a company. They have a team of experienced and skilled professionals, who excel in implementing solutions in video, data, network and voice infrastructure. The company has been in the operation for more than 10 years and they have all the required knowledge, expertise and latest technology to make your business communication a lot better, simpler and faster.

Recently, one of the spokespeople of the company made an announcement that they offer their contact center solutionto clients all across the world. The name of their solution is DialShree Predictive Dialer, which is actually an outbound/ inbound telephone automated system that has the ability to dial calls from a list of uploaded telephone numbers in sequence. It can also screen unnecessary calls such as,

·         no answer,

·         busy calls,

·         disconnected numbers and

·         answering machines

Also, it contains a predictive dialer to ensure each agent performs productively.

"With DialShree: contact center solution, companies will no longer have the need to use expensive telephony boards or other associated hardware, as it is an all-in-one dialer solution. It is an essential requirement for any customer support or call center to have a powerful infrastructure. And for this, a call center software is a must-have. This is where DialShree comes in. With this contact center software, you can avail amazing features that are required for your business. We have used our years of expertise to make this solution easy to use and hence, it is perfect to use in areas such as Payment collection, Telemarketing, Appointment confirmation, Surveys and Service follow-ups" shared the spokesperson of the company.

Some of the features of DialShree: Call center Dialer, are listed below:

·         Live "real-time"

·         Automated outbound

·         Time zone dialing

·         Robust digital recording & logging

·         CRM integration

·         E-mail management

·         SMS management

·         Multi-purpose report

·         Answering machine detection

·         DNC

·         Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

·         IVR & automatic call distribution

To know more about their offered contact center solution, namely, Dialshree along with the full list of features, please visit:

http://www.elisiontec.com/contact-center-solution

About Elision Technolab

Elision Technolab LLP is an Ahmedabad based company which, with its years of expertise, is serving the telecommunication industry that ranges from small start-up companies to large well-known and established companies. They believe in developing a long-term relationship with their clients by providing them high-quality services on a regular basis. They not only offer 24/7 customer support to their clients, but also make it a point to help their clients whenever they need it.

Contact
Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
End
Source:
Email:***@elisiontec.com Email Verified
Tags:Contact Center Solution, Call Center Software, Call Center Dialer
Industry:Telecom
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elision Technolab LLP News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share