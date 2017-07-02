Elisiontec Announced Contact Center Solution for Global Clients

Elisiontec has made an announcement to offer their contact center solution to clients all across the globe. According to the announcement, this solution is perfect for customer care centers, call centers as well as customer support centers.

-- A renowned name in the field ofsolutions, Elision Technolab LLP, provides world class solutions along with powerful communication technology to their clients. They are a one-stop provider of all the communication needs of a company. They have a team of experienced and skilled professionals, who excel in implementing solutions in video, data, network and voice infrastructure. The company has been in the operation for more than 10 years and they have all the required knowledge, expertise and latest technology to make your business communication a lot better, simpler and faster.Recently, one of the spokespeople of the company made an announcement that they offer theirto clients all across the world. The name of their solution is DialShree Predictive Dialer, which is actually an outbound/ inbound telephone automated system that has the ability to dial calls from a list of uploaded telephone numbers in sequence. It can also screen unnecessary calls such as,· no answer,· busy calls,· disconnected numbers and· answering machinesAlso, it contains a predictive dialer to ensure each agent performs productively."With DialShree: contact center solution, companies will no longer have the need to use expensive telephony boards or other associated hardware, as it is an all-in-one dialer solution. It is an essential requirement for any customer support or call center to have a powerful infrastructure. And for this, ais a must-have. This is where DialShree comes in. With this, you can avail amazing features that are required for your business. We have used our years of expertise to make this solution easy to use and hence, it is perfect to use in areas such as Payment collection, Telemarketing, Appointment confirmation, Surveys and Service follow-ups" shared the spokesperson of the company.· Live "real-time"· Automated outbound· Time zone dialing· Robust digital recording & logging· CRM integration· E-mail management· SMS management· Multi-purpose report· Answering machine detection· DNC· Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)· IVR & automatic call distributionTo know more about their offered contact center solution, namely, Dialshree along with the full list of features, please visit:Elision Technolab LLP is an Ahmedabad based company which, with its years of expertise, is serving the telecommunication industry that ranges from small start-up companies to large well-known and established companies. They believe in developing a long-term relationship with their clients by providing them high-quality services on a regular basis. They not only offer 24/7 customer support to their clients, but also make it a point to help their clients whenever they need it.