 
News By Tag
* Data Accuracy Platform
* Parts Data Curation Service
* Vehicle Identification System
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432


Gateway Releases World's Most Efficient Framework for Aftermarket Data Accuracy

 
 
Gateway Group
Gateway Group
 
AHMEDABAD, India - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Gateway TechnoLabs, a leading co-innovation and co-creation partner to Automotive Aftermarket industry players, today announced the launch of a framework for aftermarket data accuracy - A platform which allows aftermarket players get Vehicle Identification Service (VIS) & Parts Data Curation Service (PDC) - 'GTLAuto – Data Accuracy Platform.'

Managing the aftermarket parts supply chain is no easy task. The industry is prevalent with challenges that include the difficulty in storing, moving and tracking countless numbers of parts. They are finding it harder to predict which inventories they need to have on hand. GTLAuto – DAP is for aftermarket part suppliers to overcome such challenge and provide the right part for right vehicle at the right time.

Rahul Ganatra, Global Sales Director at Gateway TechnoLabs, says "A BMW i8 might require some thousands of separate parts. Service providers can't keep all of those parts physically in the shop. On the other hand, consumers expect the service to be quick and efficient enough. Regardless of anything, service providers must be able to turn around quickly within a day. GTLAuto – DAP, empowers service providers to accurately identify vehicles enabling accurate parts identification at the rate of 90% accuracy."

About Product:

Gateway's data accuracy platform utilizes the central repository data of vehicles and allows them to map with the available parts performing a lookup. While you enter 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number and the system will find any part or component of the vehicle along with a description.

It has two modules - Vehicle Identification System (VIS) and Parts Data Curation Service (PDC) and it offers:

-  Accurate vehicle information

-  Accuracy for vehicle parts mapping

-  Reduction of cost due reduced returns

-  Relevant search in fraction of seconds

for details please visit https://goo.gl/SXtMtX

Contact
Mr. Rahul Ganatra
gateway@gatewaytechnolabs.com
End
Source:Gateway TechnoLabs
Email:***@gatewaytechnolabs.com
Posted By:***@gatewaytechnolabs.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 08, 2017
Gateway TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share