News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gateway Releases World's Most Efficient Framework for Aftermarket Data Accuracy
Managing the aftermarket parts supply chain is no easy task. The industry is prevalent with challenges that include the difficulty in storing, moving and tracking countless numbers of parts. They are finding it harder to predict which inventories they need to have on hand. GTLAuto – DAP is for aftermarket part suppliers to overcome such challenge and provide the right part for right vehicle at the right time.
Rahul Ganatra, Global Sales Director at Gateway TechnoLabs, says "A BMW i8 might require some thousands of separate parts. Service providers can't keep all of those parts physically in the shop. On the other hand, consumers expect the service to be quick and efficient enough. Regardless of anything, service providers must be able to turn around quickly within a day. GTLAuto – DAP, empowers service providers to accurately identify vehicles enabling accurate parts identification at the rate of 90% accuracy."
About Product:
Gateway's data accuracy platform utilizes the central repository data of vehicles and allows them to map with the available parts performing a lookup. While you enter 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number and the system will find any part or component of the vehicle along with a description.
It has two modules - Vehicle Identification System (VIS) and Parts Data Curation Service (PDC) and it offers:
- Accurate vehicle information
- Accuracy for vehicle parts mapping
- Reduction of cost due reduced returns
- Relevant search in fraction of seconds
for details please visit https://goo.gl/
Contact
Mr. Rahul Ganatra
gateway@gatewaytechnolabs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 08, 2017