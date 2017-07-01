News By Tag
Seeking an Administrative Assistant for our Bend, Oregon Office
About us:
Ambrose Law Group is a well-established Central Oregon law firm in the heart of Bend's Westside that specializes in real estate law and works cooperatively with our partner company, Total Property Resources, a boutique real estate brokerage with 4 locations in Oregon and SW Washington.
About the position:
We are looking to fill a full-time Administrative Assistant position with an individual who has great energy, loves the public and thrives with a diverse workload. The Administrative Assistant will be responsible for working cooperatively with both businesses, so the ability to easily transition between work is a must.
The ideal candidate will be a go-getter who is both confident working independently and a team player with a great attitude. This is a public-facing position which includes answering phones, emails and taking on miscellaneous tasks as delegated.
Qualifications:
-Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite, especially Outlook, Excel and Publisher
-Technology-
-Detailed and organized in nature
-A great multi-tasker that can work with diverse tasks
-Outstanding work ethic with a commitment to being dependable
-Warm and inviting personality
* A basic understanding of posting to social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram is a huge plus!
If you're interested in joining our team, please submit your resume and cover letter to mdavis@total-
Learn more about Total Property Resources https://total-
Total Property Resources, LLC
Mandy Davis
***@total-property.com
