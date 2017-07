Seeking an Administrative Assistant for our Bend, Oregon Office

Join our amazing team!

-- We're looking for a dynamic and professional individual to join our team as an administrative assistant. The perfect person for this position will be flexible and ready to tackle a variety of administrative tasks for our office which serves both our real estate and law firm.About us:Ambrose Law Group is a well-established Central Oregon law firm in the heart of Bend's Westside that specializes in real estate law and works cooperatively with our partner company, Total Property Resources, a boutique real estate brokerage with 4 locations in Oregon and SW Washington.About the position:We are looking to fill a full-time Administrative Assistant position with an individual who has great energy, loves the public and thrives with a diverse workload. The Administrative Assistant will be responsible for working cooperatively with both businesses, so the ability to easily transition between work is a must.The ideal candidate will be a go-getter who is both confident working independently and a team player with a great attitude. This is a public-facing position which includes answering phones, emails and taking on miscellaneous tasks as delegated.Qualifications:-Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite, especially Outlook, Excel and Publisher-Technology-minded with the ability to problem solve office equipment as needed-Detailed and organized in nature-A great multi-tasker that can work with diverse tasks-Outstanding work ethic with a commitment to being dependable-Warm and inviting personality* A basic understanding of posting to social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram is a huge plus!If you're interested in joining our team, please submit your resume and cover letter to mdavis@total-property.com for consideration.Learn more about Total Property Resources https://total- property.com/