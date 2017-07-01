News By Tag
Bound Premiers Hard Reset from Storyteller Stephan Bugaj
Bound is announcing the launch of "Hard Reset," an adaptation of the original screenplay by former Pixar and Telltale Games creative Stephan Bugaj. Set in a near future where augmented reality and human-like androids are a part of everyday life,
"To me, Hard Reset is more than just great sci-fi ideas and thrilling action, it's a story that contemplates the themes of what it means to be human, and how mankind is the greatest threat to ourselves," said Bugaj. "Those are things I always think about, both as an artificial intelligence designer and as a contemporary human faced with this world to come. And the decision Kay has to make in the end—which I won't spoil—is especially poignant to me as a parent. I'll explain more after the last episode has been released.
I partnered with Bound because, as a filmmaker, I am accustomed to working beyond the page, so the art and sourcebook elements allow me to share an expanded view of the story world with the audience in a way that fits my storytelling style."
Bound is a new mobile app that combines serialized prose, art and audio with community features from the best storytellers in "geek genres" like sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers. The app recently launched with several titles, including exclusive content based on the new novel "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland, "Purgatorio;"
Bound is available for free in the iOS App Store.
About Stephan Bugaj
Stephan Bugaj's vast experience spans film, games, comics, and virtual reality. During his nearly twelve-year tenure at Pixar Animation Studios, Stephan co-created and co-wrote two feature film development projects and worked on the visuals and production pipeline for several blockbuster films. As Creative Development Director at Telltale Games, he oversaw all writing and directing for Walking Dead Season 2, The Wolf Among Us, Game of Thrones, and Tales From The Borderlands. At Telltale, he also shepherded nine episode releases and led three season-break writers' rooms for their award winning series. Stephan is currently developing film, VR, and game projects for Episode Interactive (a division of Pocket Gems), WakingUp Media, Marza Animation Planet, DJ2 Entertainment, The Rogue Initiative, and U2K Entertainment. He is also on the creative advisory boards of Limitless Entertainment and Blackout VR. The first of three graphic novels he wrote in the "Amar" series is currently available on Comixology. Stephan also serves as VP of Creative for Hanson Robotics and DJ2 Entertainment.
About Bound
Bound is a mobile fiction platform for people that love heroes, villains, and epic stories set in interesting worlds. Founded by game industry veterans, the company is an angel-backed startup based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io
