VORAGO Technologies Offer 200˚C Data Acquisition Evaluation and Reference Design Kit
Collaboration with PetroMar Technologies and Analog Devices to simplify state-of-the-art extreme temperature embedded electronics system design
The High Temperature Electronics Network (HiTEN) conference in Cambridge, United Kingdom, was chosen as an appropriate event to make the announcement. VORAGO Technologies are participating as an exhibitor as well as presenting papers on the extreme temperature capability, enabled by the use of VORAGO's HARDSIL® technology.
"We believe that it is important to make it easy for our customers to develop systems based on the latest technology,"
VORAGO collaborated with PetroMar Technologies Inc. and Analog Devices, Inc. to produce the kit. This collaboration brought together high temperature system design expertise, analog signal chain component leadership and the ARM® Cortex®-M0 based extreme temperature microcontrollers from VORAGO Technologies.
The kit includes the high temperature PCB, capable of operating at 200˚C with all connectors and cables for getting the board up and running (on the bench or in the oven) immediately. In addition there is a software Board Support Package (BSP) and a data capture and analysis software GUI.
The kit can be ordered from VORAGO Technologies global distribution network, VORAGO part number HT-DAB-1.The kit is orderable now and will be available in the third quarter of 2017.
VORAGO Technologies is a privately held, high technology company based in Austin, TX with patented and proven solutions that enable electronics systems for extreme temperature and radiation environments. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost effective high volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operation. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new world of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment . www.voragotech.com
