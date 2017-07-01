News By Tag
Auriga Recognized for Programs for Innovation, Customer References by IAOP®
IAOP® (www.IAOP.org)
Earlier this year, Auriga made the IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100® list of the world's leading outsourcing services providers for the tenth year in a row. Along with the other participating companies, Auriga was evaluated by an independent jury based on five key criteria: Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for CSR.
Auriga received top marks in the Programs for Innovation (8 vs 4.51) and Customer References (8 vs 6.4 on average) categories and a high score for CSR Programs (7 vs. 3.94). Moreover, Auriga was named among the Super Stars of the Global Outsourcing 100® for its sustained excellence (receiving GO100® recognition in the last consecutive five years or more).
"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,"
Alexis Sukharev, Auriga's President, acknowledged the achievement:
"We are happy to receive consistent recognition from an independent panel of outsourcing experts. It motivates us to keep striving for excellence, providing our clients with outstanding services and cutting-edge solutions, and promoting corporate social responsibility among our customers, partners, and employees.
As a responsible company, we are deeply committed to innovation, fair business practices, and investment in our people. All this allows us to build long-term relationships with our clients, some of them lasting for more than 20 years. We highly appreciate our customers' loyalty and support, and we are eager to give back to them with our software engineering services."
About the company
Auriga is an elite software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider incorporated in the U.S. and operating development centers in Russia and Lithuania. Auriga offers the full range of software engineering services – managed teams and projects – for high-tech and software vendors, allowing them to quickly build and scale teams, access required skills and expertise, focus on strategic tasks. The client list includes Barclays, Broadvision, Chrysler, Dialogic, Digital Guardian, Dräger Medical, Hewlett-Packard, Home Credit, IBM, and others.
Links
Company website: http://auriga.com
Testimonials page: http://auriga.com/
Auriga's CSR: http://auriga.com/
