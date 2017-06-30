Anja Huebler Named Vice President of Design for Sparks Grove

Former Macquarium Executive Creative Director Joins Experience Design Agency

-- Today, experience design agency Sparks Grove (http://sparksgrove.com/), a division of management consultancy North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/), announced that Anja Huebler has been named Vice President of Design. In her new role, she will be responsible for the design and user experience practices at Sparks Grove."Anja brings both left and right brain mentalities to the role – marrying the consulting and the creativity that we do so well at Sparks Grove," said Elizabeth Searcy, Global Head of Sparks Grove. "She has a strong business acumen, unique creative direction, and a breadth of experience from a variety of industries."Huebler has more than 15 years of proven leadership, creative, and problem-solving experience. She brings a wide range of creative skills to her new role, including creative design, interactive design, business consulting, design thinking, and mobile strategy and design. Prior to joining Sparks Grove, Huebler held positions as Art Director and Creative Director at a variety of agencies, including Razorfish and Studiocom. Huebler most recently worked at Macquarium as an Executive Creative Director, where she oversaw product strategy and design of internal and external design systems for a large U.S. financial services company, among other notable client work."Sparks Grove and North Highland's seamless blend of creative design and thought leadership captured my interest and aligned with my desire to deliver high-quality, brand-forward solutions," explained Huebler. "This role will be challenging and rewarding, and allow me to put my skills in UX, design, metrics, concepting, and creation to full use."Huebler is a graduate of Mannheim University of Applied Sciences and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Design.