Introducing Captain Of The Lost Waves New Album "Hidden Gems-Chapter 1"
Captain Of The Lost Waves takes you on an eclectic, theatrical, musical journey with their new album "Hidden Gems-Chapter 1" available worldwide. Download your copy today!
'An uncompromising vision shall always divide opinion, for such is the unswerving conviction evident in the creation itself.'
If you have not heard of The Captain, that might just be the point!
These are the lost stories and the hidden gems, much like The Captain himself!
He revels in the underground, the magical unseen, the mystical otherworldly-
In doing so, he continues to retain a unique boutique connection to those who discover him…"Once a 'First Mate", always a "First Mate". If you enjoy a little "Nu Vaudeville" and a "Renaissance of the Bard" then please come forth; if you like to be actively involved in a show and not merely be another bystander, then please come forth; if you like something which is uniquely different every time and is joyously anarchic and highly unpredictable, then please come forth. If you like defying the norms of social convention and enjoy laughter and fun-fuelled rebellion and reflection in equal measure, then please do come forth. A Captain Of The Lost Waves show has been described as a "Pixar - esque journey", keeping all suitably stimulated in a variety of medium & moods.
A timeless troubadour, creating a concoction of music & interactive, intuitive performance... No gig is ever the same.
Where sweet black cabaret meets a healthy dollop of vaudeville. Replete with an equal measure of joy, pathos and profundity it has to be seen to be believed.
A "cabin crew" of accordion, double bass, mandolin, banjo & pitter patter percussion adding to the Captain's voices, accompanied by his Bouzouki/Ukulele, were the nucleus of the noise evident on the debut album.
Making the record on location, as only a travelling man could, the execution of a sonic, panoramic imagining, could only be achieved by recruiting musical brigands, those not constricted by any particular genre or style, yet graceful, fluid and free enough to embellish the spacious scope of a fragile ditty, yet equally at home pounding out a thunderous storytelling exercise put to music.
Introducing Captain Of The Lost Waves:
Captain Of The Lost Waves – Voices, Bouzouki, Ukulele
Murray Grainger - Accordion, Accordina
Tony Taffinder - Mandolin, Banjo, Bodhran, Guitar, Voice
Dave Bowie Jnr – Double Bass/Bowed Bass
Check out the new video "Danger" by Captain Of The Lost Waves here:
https://youtu.be/
Order your copy of "Hidden Gems - Chapter 1" on iTunes in the USA here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Official Website www.captainofthelostwaves.com
https://www.facebook.com/
https://twitter.com/
