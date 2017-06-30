 
ZEDRA Expands funds team with key Jersey hire

 
 
LONDON - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ZEDRA has hired a new Head of Funds Jersey to join the expanding team. Robert Lucas, who comes to ZEDRA with over 16 years experience, has worked across a wide range of Trust, Fund Administrators, Corporate Funds and Private Equity firms, affording him a wealth of industry knowledge and understanding needed to build success and maintain company growth.

ZEDRA has experienced rapid expansion in current months, its recent senior hires over the past few months has not only strengthened the firm as a whole, but also elevated the level of product and service solutions it provides.

In his previous experience before joining ZEDRA, Robert served as the Head of Fund and Corporate Services for a Jersey based provider for five years, and prior to that, for six years Robert served as a Director of a Global Fund Administrator and custodian heading up their Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund Administration Business. Robert has also served as a Private Equity Fund accountant in the Cayman Islands, and spent two years as a Trust Officer in his earlier career in Jersey. He trained to be a Chartered Accountant in England qualifying in 2001.

"We are excited about adding Rob to our Jersey team as Head of Funds," says Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Group Director Corporate Funds & Legal. "His extensive industry experience in the Funds industry and his wealth of knowledge is the perfect fit as we continue to grow and develop ZEDRA as a global specialist in Trust, Corporate and Funds specialist.

In his new role, Robert commented that, "ZEDRA's fresh 'clean slate' approach to Fund administration is exactly what the industry needs, and that he aims to harness the entrepreneurial spirit within the family office and staff owned ZEDRA Group, the extremely experienced and motivated administration team, along with the 'best of breed' technology, to provide the highest level of service to both existing clients and new."

Robert will report directly to Ivo Hemelraad.

Robert specialises in establishing funds and is highly experienced in a variety of fund operations, including compliance, investor administration, asset administration and valuations. He also specialises in fund management, including directorships, governance and company secretarial services.

Robert is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales who has more than 15 years' of wide ranging offshore fund and trust experience in both Jersey and the Cayman Islands.

For further information, please visit www.zedra.com

Media enquiries:

Guy Stephenson

Nacelle Limited

Tel:  +44 (0)20 8333 9125

Guy Stephenson: gstephenson@nacelle.co.uk

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has global 14 offices including, Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and Switzerland.

ZEDRA's 500 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

www.zedra.com
Source:www.zedra.com
Email:***@nacelle.co.uk
Posted By:***@nacelle.co.uk Email Verified
