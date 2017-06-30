 
Aneka Gas Industri TBK Selects Icertis to Transform Contracting Processes

BELLEVUE, Wash. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Icertis (https://www.icertis.com/), the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that Aneka Gas Industri TBK (Aneka Gas), the leading industrial gas company in Indonesia and part of Samator Group, has selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform (https://www.icertis.com/contract-lifecycle-management-platform/) to solve challenges arising from rapid growth and changing business climate. The ICM platform will help Aneka Gas optimize the full lifecycle for all types of contracts – buy-side, sell-side and corporate – while providing greater insight to manage risk (https://www.icertis.com/contract-lifecycle-management-platform/risk-compliance/) and uncover value.

Facing growing competitive forces and new governance, risk and compliance (GRC) needs, Aneka Gas sought a system for contract lifecycle management (https://www.icertis.com/contract-management-software/) that could drive their organizational goal of improved management control and operational and service excellence. After evaluating numerous solutions, the company chose ICM because of its intuitive interface, ease of implementation, and ability to easily integrate into existing systems.

"Aneka Gas' recent growth meant we had to transform our contract management processes to support our accelerating business," said Imelda Harsono, Director of Legal, Governance, Risk & Compliance and Director on Board at Aneka Gas. "Icertis' strong track record in complex contracting environments combined with its easy to use platform made them the ideal choice for us. With the ICM platform we will be able to dramatically reduce contract turnaround times while improving our ability to identify, assess and automatically mitigate risk."

Aneka Gas will also benefit from the platform's ability to monitor key performance metrics with customizable dashboards and a full-featured analytics module (https://www.icertis.com/contract-lifecycle-management-pla...) that will make it easy to track contracts and receive timely notification of obligations and deadlines.

"Like many of our customers, Aneka Gas is looking for ways to increase business efficiencies in response to an expanding customer base and changing business environment," said Samir Bodas, cofounder and CEO of Icertis. "The ICM platform increases business velocity with automated contract processes and enables transparency by creating a single source of truth for all enterprise contracts."

Aneka Gas is Icertis' first customer in Indonesia as Icertis continues to rapidly expand in Asia Pacific with customers including Airtel (https://www.icertis.com/customer/airtel/), KPIT, Lupin, Mindtree and Wipro. The company is a managed top global Azure ISV partner of Microsoft and is one of the largest ISVs on Microsoft Azure in India.

"The Icertis Contract Management platform powered by Microsoft Azure is helping Aneka Gas to re-imagine contract management as they look to making a better life for Indonesia," said Alberto Granados, Vice President, Microsoft Asia Pacific. "Microsoft Azure provides an innovative, scalable cloud computing platform that offers customers and partners choice, trust and enables them to develop powerful and secure solutions."

Icertis' Vice President of APAC Rajeev Kumar will be highlighting the key features of ICM valued by Aneka Gas and other customers in his presentation "How Contract Management Can Increase Procurement's Speed and Agility" at 14:20 on July 12th at the ProcureCon Asia 2017 event in Singapore.

For more information about the Icertis Contract Management platform, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by 1+ million users at companies like 3M, Abbvie, Cognizant, Daimler, and Microsoft, to manage 3.5+ million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.

Icertis Media Contact:

Sarah Nickell
Barokas Public Relations for Icertis
icertis@barokas.com
+1-303-895-5673

