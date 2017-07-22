News By Tag
Newburgh PFOS Contamination: Film Screening of SemperFi Always Faithful
Retired Master Sergeant Ensminger USMC will speak on the topic of water contamination. There will be a screening of the award winning documentary highlighting efforts to hold the DOD accountable water contamination at Camp Lejenune.
The documentary chronicles events beginning with a toxic well water leak at Camp Lejeune that contaminated the water supply. Officials on the base failed to act on the water contamination.
Jerry Ensminger's daughter Janey died of Leukemia resulting from the Camp Lejeune water contamination. Thousands of military personnel and their families had negative health impacts. Mr. Ensminger campaigned for the U.S. Federal Government to investigate and hold responsible the Department Of Defense for the contaminated water. In 2012, then President Obama signed the Janey Ensminger Act (https://en.wikipedia.org/
In addition, Jerry Ensminger and his group, The Few, The Proud, The Forgotten was instrumental in winning a $2.2+ billion dollar settlement from the U.S. Federal Government for those impacted by the Camp Lejeune toxic water contamination.
About The Film - SemperFi Always Faithful
SemperFi: Always Faithful, awarded the prestigious Ridenhour Documentary Film Prize chronicling one determined Marine, Master Sgt. Jerry Ensminger, whose quest to understand the reasons for his daughter's early death pitted him against the organization to which he had pledged to be semper fidelis, or "always faithful."
SemperFi: Always Faithful Awards: Camden International Film Festival, Global Peace Film Festival Official Selection, Green Film Festival Of Seoul Audience Award, Hawaii Film Festival Official Selection, Ridenhour Prize For Documentary Film Making, San Diego Film Festival Best Documentary, Traverse City Film Festival Special Founder's Prize, Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award, Women's Circle Critics Award Best Documentary, Woodstock Film Festival Best Documentary, and the Woodstock Film Festival Audience Award.
One in Ten Americans Live Within Ten Miles of a Contaminated Military Site.
Stewart Air National Guard Base is one of those sites.
After a chemical spill occurring over twenty years ago at then Stewart Air National Guard base contaminated the water supply of Newburgh, NY and New Windsor, NY. Ensminger will discuss ways to hold the establishment accountable and responsible for water cleanup costs as well as the health related costs.
Founder of The Few, The Proud, The Forgotten, USMC Jerry Ensminger will talk to local residents will talk about the PFOA contamination found in Newburgh, NY and what we can do about it.
When: Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Newburgh Free Library, 124 Grand St, Newburgh, NY 12550
Directions: http://www.newburghlibrary.org/
Who: The event is open to the public
View a preview of the Award Winning Documentary:
For more information visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
About The Campaign for Water Protection
The Campaign For Water Protection will bring together water leaders and citizens to learn how to protect, understand and even love water.
The campaign started as town hall roundtable meetings sharing ideas on how to best protect our water. The campaign is expected it to grow into cultural events and celebrations to touch move and inspire people to truly take action to protect water.
The Campaign For Water Protection will be proactive in finding ways to focus, understand and share ideas on how to protect the water supplies we count on for our lives - before a crisis hits.
The Campaign For Water Protection is us - as individuals, our communities, our businesses, and our state, local and tribal governments. Our campaign is make quality of our water and availability of pristine water supplies priority # 1.
Join The Campaign For Water Protection and learn how to protect, understand and even love water.
Media Contact
Andrew Ciccone, Hudson Valley Public Relations
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
