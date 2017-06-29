News By Tag
10 Reasons to Connect with GEO Jobe at the ESRI User Conference #esriuc
Award winning Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, is excited to once again be in San Diego for ESRIUC and to share the complete portfolio of products that support the company's mantra and deliver The Power of GIS, Simplified.
There's a number of reasons to spend a moment with us but we highlighted 10 fun and useful reasons to drop by and spend some time with us.
• Admin Tools – Learn about the new updates to Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, which is getting a fresh update and new goodies in the days prior to DevSummit!
• Discuss the new features and functionality in the GEOPowered Cloud with Jeremy and Sean – lots to talk about here!
• Learn about how GEO Jobe worked with Esri small business startup member companies Mapillary and GeoMarvel to help with their app for ArcGIS users
• See and learn about MapLapse, another new product in the ArcGIS Marketplace
• Hear about the new GEO Jobe KnowledgeBase (Kbase)
• Talk to Glenn about aGeoGeeksinCars (http://www.geo-
• Meet the team – there's a few new faces at GEO Jobe since 2016. Learn about the crew
• Learn about our vibrantUAV and aerial mapping services (http://geo-jobe.com/
• Connect with us in person and hear about all oursocial networks (http://www.geo-
• SWAG! Roll by the booth and pick up a some cool GEO Jobe MapThis! swag
The GEO Jobe team can be found on the exhibition hall floor at Booth #2483 (beside the Startup zone) where the team will be available to answer questions, provide product demonstrations, and discuss solutions built on the ArcGIS platform. Additionally, software architects will be eager to share what's planned for the company's popular solutions including, the award winningAdmin Tools for ArcGIS Online (free, Pro, and for Portal),Mapfolio, MapLapse, and a couple of exciting, new solutions! David Hansen, VP of Software Development, will be on hand to meet with users to discuss GEO Jobe software development plans and share details of the next major update to Admin Tools.
Learn about the GEOpowered Cloud hosting options supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions. This from Jeremy Weber, GEO Jobe VP of Enterprise Operations, "While all clients can benefit from enterprise GIS capabilities, we've identified certain bottlenecks (cost, infrastructure, knowledge) that act as barriers to implementation and thus barriers to our mission. To overcome these challenges, we've created our GEOPowered Cloud - A platform offering shared and dedicated hosting supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions." Jeremy will be on hand to share more with Esri business partners on how the company's solution can support and integrate with their solutions.
The team will also be answering questions about the company's UAV and aerial mapping services. Recall, GEO Jobe recently added a 4th licensed UAV pilot to the team to support work with new and existing clients from utilities (electric, oil and gas, water), local government, agriculture, forestry, insurance, construction, real estate, and facilities management.
You can find us at Booth #2438 or setup a meet by nudging us on Twitter or Instagram @geojobegis
See:
Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online (http://www.geo-
GEOPowered Cloud (http://www.geo-
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
www.geo-jobe.com
info@geo-jobe.com
Media Contact
GEO Jobe
844-436-5623
***@geo-jobe.com
End
