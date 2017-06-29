 
10 Reasons to Connect with GEO Jobe at the ESRI User Conference #esriuc

Award winning Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, is excited to once again be in San Diego for ESRIUC and to share the complete portfolio of products that support the company's mantra and deliver The Power of GIS, Simplified.
 
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- GEO Jobe is pleased to announce the team will be attending and exhibiting once again at the 2017 International User Conference (July 10-14) at the San Diego Convention Center. The GEO Jobe team will be represented by executives and developers from the company's Nashville, TN office and the GEO Jobe R&D and development research center in Biloxi, MS.

There's a number of reasons to spend a moment with us but we highlighted 10 fun and useful reasons to drop by and spend some time with us.

• Admin Tools – Learn about the new updates to Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, which is getting a fresh update and new goodies in the days prior to DevSummit!
• Discuss the new features and functionality in the GEOPowered Cloud with Jeremy and Sean – lots to talk about here!
• Learn about how GEO Jobe worked with Esri small business startup member companies Mapillary and GeoMarvel to help with their app for ArcGIS users
• See and learn about MapLapse, another new product in the ArcGIS Marketplace
• Hear about the new GEO Jobe KnowledgeBase (Kbase)
• Talk to Glenn about aGeoGeeksinCars (http://www.geo-jobe.com/?s=geogeeks) video interview – Glenn may even roll some interviews again this year during the week!
• Meet the team – there's a few new faces at GEO Jobe since 2016. Learn about the crew
• Learn about our vibrantUAV and aerial mapping services (http://geo-jobe.com/uav) – hear about how we can work with you or your clients on UAV projects and integrating your data with ArcGIS online and with our GEOPowered Cloud
• Connect with us in person and hear about all oursocial networks (http://www.geo-jobe.com/connect/) where you can keep in touch with us after ESRIUCDevSummit!
• SWAG! Roll by the booth  and pick up a some cool GEO Jobe MapThis! swag

The GEO Jobe team can be found on the exhibition hall floor at Booth #2483 (beside the Startup zone) where the team will be available to answer questions, provide product demonstrations, and discuss solutions built on the ArcGIS platform. Additionally, software architects will be eager to share what's planned for the company's popular solutions including, the award winningAdmin Tools for ArcGIS Online (free, Pro, and for Portal),Mapfolio, MapLapse, and a couple of exciting, new solutions! David Hansen, VP of Software Development, will be on hand to meet with users to discuss GEO Jobe software development plans and share details of the next major update to Admin Tools.

Learn about the GEOpowered Cloud hosting options supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions. This from Jeremy Weber, GEO Jobe VP of Enterprise Operations, "While all clients can benefit from enterprise GIS capabilities, we've identified certain bottlenecks (cost, infrastructure, knowledge) that act as barriers to implementation and thus barriers to our mission. To overcome these challenges, we've created our GEOPowered Cloud - A platform offering shared and dedicated hosting supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions." Jeremy will be on hand to share more with Esri business partners on how the company's solution can support and integrate with their solutions.

The team will also be answering questions about the company's UAV and aerial mapping services. Recall, GEO Jobe recently added a 4th licensed UAV pilot to the team to support work with new and existing clients from utilities (electric, oil and gas, water), local government, agriculture, forestry, insurance, construction, real estate, and facilities management.

You can find us at Booth #2438 or setup a meet by nudging us on Twitter or Instagram @geojobegis

Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online (http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools/)

GEOPowered Cloud (http://www.geo-jobe.com/geopowered-cloud/)

About GEO Jobe

Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)  is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio, and the. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for 16 years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.

Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis

www.geo-jobe.com

info@geo-jobe.com

Media Contact
GEO Jobe
844-436-5623
***@geo-jobe.com
