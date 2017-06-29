 
New Scrap Metal Junk Car Solutions With Schafer's Iron & Metal Located In Rowley Buchanan County, IA

 
 
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- People are looking for new ways to make money these days with good...clean ideas to help put a few extra bucks in their pocket. Introducing Schafer's Iron & Metal located in Rowley, Iowa. They are owned and operated by Troy Schafer and he knows the business to meet your needs. Do you have an old car or truck and could use some extra cash? Do you have a pile of metal or scrap just waiting to be cleaned up? If so....they can come to you and haul it away....even that vehicle that has been sitting there for years!

Their address is 2869 Jamestown Ave, Rowley, IA 52329 and feel free to stop on by and ask them any question you may have...and of course you can call them too. Schafer's Iron & Metal has a nice digital sign out front so you can't miss them if you are looking for them in the area. They have signage on the fences out front too and plenty of trucks always coming in and out. They recently made an excellent video...so be sure to play it below.

For more information view their YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E37pJJjU4kU



