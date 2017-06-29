News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hybrid Studios Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
Orange County Production Facility Shares the History of the "Wave Wall"
"The wave wall really matches our studio motif perfectly," said Hybrid Studios Co-founder Billy Klein, "We're asked all the time if the wall features any acoustic qualities, and although its really only aesthetic, that's absolutely the look and feel we want it to have. It's become one of the cornerstones of our brand here at Hybrid."
The wave wall was inspired by patterns created by sound waves, and the spatial experience mimics the sensation of sound waves rhythmically moving as people pass by. Conceptually, the wave walls respond to their location by varying in amplitude and depth: quieter, smaller sound waves in the intimate spaces are complemented by fully-animated waves wrapping around the recording studio. Designed by Jonathan Lopez and Wiley Architects, the design helped create a unique identity for Hybrid, branding it as a dynamic, creative, and collaborative environment that's appealing and comfortable to a wide variety of music and recording industry clients.
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse