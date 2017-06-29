News By Tag
Joel Patterson, Founder of The Vested Group, Joins NetSuite's BPAC
(Business Partners Alliance Council) 2017-2018 Membership Year
The NetSuite BPAC is an alliance of NetSuite Solution Provider Partners that meet regularly throughout the year to offer their input and opinions on the development and direction of the NetSuite solution package. This group is made up of a selection of executive representatives from NetSuite partner firms all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico. NetSuite decision makers work directly with the BPAC, soliciting feedback and ideas to continuously improve the NetSuite product.
Joining the NetSuite BPAC is a welcome opportunity for The Vested Group to voice the suggestions and interests of our clients such as enhancement requests and recommendations for improvements. Information and recommendations from our consulting team will also be a great source of feedback to share as a member of the NetSuite BPAC. Joel Patterson stated, "The value NetSuite places on the opinions of its user community is impressive, and it is an honor to be selected as a member for NetSuite's BPAC. I am looking forward to having a chance to make a positive impact."
About The Vested Group - The Vested Group is a full service consulting firm specializing in NetSuite's cloud-based business management software. The Vested Group is a certified NetSuite Solution Provider and seasoned team of enterprise software implementation professionals who focus on providing cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management), Reverse Logistics, and eCommerce solutions for businesses around the globe.
The Vested Group's NetSuite support practice, inVESTED, offers current NetSuite users everything they need to ensure their organization is making the most of their NetSuite investment. With dedicated account managers and simplified ticket logging and billing, inVESTED is your one stop shop for NetSuite support, development, and customization.
Learn more about The Vested Group at http://thevested.com or inVESTED's NetSuite support practice at http://thevested.com/
