Portwell Announces CMVL-1U12B Software-Defined Distributed Storage Platform

Developed as a software-defined distributed storage platform, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B, in a space-saving 1U rackmount enclosure, is the first innovative heterogeneous architecture platform with 12 nodes of 64bit ARM processor based micro server.
 
 
FREMONT, Calif. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- American Portwell Technology, Inc. (http://www.portwell.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the embedded and network computing markets, and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, announces the first heterogeneous architecture platform, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B (http://portwell.com/solutions/pdf/CMVL-1U12B.pdf), for software-defined storage applications.

Developed as a software-defined distributed storage platform, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B, in a space-saving 1U rackmount enclosure, is the first innovative heterogeneous architecture platform equipped with 12 nodes of 64bit ARM® processor based micro server, and is configured with an optional integration of Portwell's Intel® Xeon® Processor D (codenamed Broadwell-DE) based COM Express® Type 6 module. Moreover, its distributed scaled out architecture providing unlimited scale-out, flexible and sustainable solution for enterprise network and data center usage. Specifically, its distributed scale-out architecture makes it an ideal hardware platform for software-defined storage applications, such as Ceph and clustered storage systems. It aggregates computing node, network bandwidth and storage management without the limitation of its hyper scale.

In addition, designed with low-power consumption and no single-point-of-failure, Portwell's CMVL-1U12B is enabled with a big advantage when compared and competing with traditional motherboard/mainboard based server platform deployed as a software-defined storage system solution. Furthermore, while developed as a ARM®-based micro server platform, CMVL-1U12B is also offered to integrate Intel® server grade CPU based COM Express® module as an option to embrace the design flexibility in today's ever-evolving cloud and network computing applications. Last but not least, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B offers out-of-band management ports for switch board and BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) module for easy local and remote configuration and manageability.

Product details: http://portwell.com/solutions/pdf/CMVL-1U12B.pdf

About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded and network computing markets and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, visit us at http://www.portwell.com.

All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

Product Contact:
Robert Feng
Product Marketing Director
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3371
robertf@portwell.com

Media Contact:
Susan Wei
Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3354
susanw@portwell.com

Media Contact
American Portwell Technology, Inc./Susan Wei
510-403-3399
***@portwell.com
