News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Portwell Announces CMVL-1U12B Software-Defined Distributed Storage Platform
Developed as a software-defined distributed storage platform, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B, in a space-saving 1U rackmount enclosure, is the first innovative heterogeneous architecture platform with 12 nodes of 64bit ARM processor based micro server.
Developed as a software-defined distributed storage platform, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B, in a space-saving 1U rackmount enclosure, is the first innovative heterogeneous architecture platform equipped with 12 nodes of 64bit ARM® processor based micro server, and is configured with an optional integration of Portwell's Intel® Xeon® Processor D (codenamed Broadwell-DE)
In addition, designed with low-power consumption and no single-point-
Product details: http://portwell.com/
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded and network computing markets and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, visit us at http://www.portwell.com.
All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Product Contact:
Robert Feng
Product Marketing Director
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3371
robertf@portwell.com
Media Contact:
Susan Wei
Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3354
susanw@portwell.com
Media Contact
American Portwell Technology, Inc./Susan Wei
510-403-3399
***@portwell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse