July 2017





The Criminal Defense Center In Miami Is Not Just Winning Cases, They're Changing Lives

A lifelong resident of South Florida, Mark Lefcourt is the owner and operator of The Criminal Defense Center PA. If you or someone you know needs an experienced criminal attorney who can help, please contact the offices of Mark Lefcourt.
 
 
Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Lefcourt
Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Lefcourt
MIAMI - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- A lifelong resident of South Florida, Mark Lefcourt is the owner and operator of The Criminal Defense Center PA. He has been licensed to practice law in Florida and has been a member of the state bar for over 26 years. Mr. Lefcourt earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Boston University. From there, he went on to complete his Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami in 1989.

Personally representing clients since 1990 and devoting his career to criminal defense, Mr. Lefcourt has successfully handled thousands of cases. He uses an aggressive defense philosophy that focuses on the weaknesses of the prosecution's case.

"Our firm has known since its inception that there is a difference between being a criminal and having criminal charges filed against you," says Mr. Lefcourt, criminal defense attorney. "For that reason, we take an active role in problem solving. We focus not only on the criminal charges but on how these charges can complicate the accused person's life. At The Criminal Defense Center, we are not satisfied with just winning cases. We deem it our mission to focus on how the arrest and/or the charges affect the client's life path."

The Criminal Defense Center PA is located at 2921 SW 27th Avenue in Coconut Grove, Florida 33133. Call 305-567-1011 today for a FREE consultation and let Mr. Lefcourt's work and case results speak for him. For more information visit http://marklefcourtlegaldefense.com/
