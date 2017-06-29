News By Tag
Xamcor Inc. names Alan Pelz-Sharpe as Strategic Advisor and Associate, continuing its M&A Growth
"We are thrilled that Alan will bring to Xamcor his unique expertise in ECM and a wide range of associated technologies"
"The thing that gets me up in the morning and that has always excited me about ECM is its vital role in driving core business processes," Alan said. "The ECM and the whole IT market is currently going through a period of intense change and disruption – buyers and sellers alike are looking to strengthen their market positions through forward thinking M&A deals. As a market leader Xamcor is ideally positioned to assist sector companies in leading this change."
Alan has a distinguished 25-year career, spanning both market analysis and consulting. He is well known in the industry as a provocative author and public speaker who regularly appears in the press. Alan current leads his own advisory firm Deep Analysis and prior to this was responsible for ECM industry research at leading analyst firms 451, Real Story Group & Ovum. Alan is a former board member of AIIM and has over the years advised on growth and exit strategies to many investors and technology vendors in both the US & UK.
Living in Boston, Alan will help serve Xamcor's global market clients.
About Xamcor
Xamcor provides M&A Services and builds Strategic Alliances for companies in the Information Management industry. Headquartered in New York, Xamcor is managed by principals with broad global relationships who have over 5 decades of M&A and sector experience. Services include buy-side services, sell-side services, M&A Advisory Services, and Strategic Partnership services, combining experience, teamwork and industry-honed skills to help clients achieve superior business results. For more information please see http://www.xamcor.com/
Contact
Paul Carman
paul@xamcor.com
