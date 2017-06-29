News By Tag
* Hotels
* Rentals
* Rooms
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chiado Apartments - Short Term Rentals
Premium Accommodations in Lisbon Historic Centre Chiado Apartments offers visitors high level accommodations in beautiful and elegant apartments available for short or long term stays.
Finding a quality and well located apartments in Lisbon can be challenging, however here you'll find the most sophisticated styled apartments for buisness travellers as well as for families on vacation.
Bairro Alto and Chiado
This Lisbon's neighbourhood has a privilege situation in the heart of the cultural and historical part of the city (Bairro Alto and Chiado), very close to several museums, operas, theatres and churches. Your sightseeing starts at our doorstep!
In addition, all of us at Chiado Apartments are committed to providing our clients with superior service and dedicated performance. We are here to help you, all you need is just to make your choice and we will take care of the rest!
You can be sure of a warm welcome!
We appreciate your visit today; please explore our website to learn more about inspired living at Chiado in Lisbon and to choose a holiday apartment where to stay that will help you to enhance your appreciation of the city of Lisbon.
Check out our website to book your apartment:
http://www.chiado-
Media Contact
Company - Portugal Rentals - Chiado Apartments
Paulo Barreiros - Owner
+351913032631
***@ptrentals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse