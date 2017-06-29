News By Tag
WIDE Selects PerfectLum OEM to Bundle with WIDE Displays for Digital Radiology and Mammography
QUBYX display calibration and verification software and WIDE medical displays to deliver state-of-the-art digital imaging platform
"It is our pleasure to announce that our DICOM calibration software can now be used on WIDE displays. Our partner is known for their strength in the high technology industry, and we believe that the joined efforts deliver greater image quality and security. The bundle does add value in medical imaging." — said Mr. Marc Leppla, Director and CTO of QUBYX.
Mr. Brian Kim, a business development manager of WIDE Corporation, says: "At WIDE, we care about our customers and constantly look for new opportunities to make their experience with our products even better. This becomes possible with quality QUBYX's calibration solution which is a perfect fit for our monitors." He adds that the flexible and professional approach of colleagues from QUBYX is among the key factors of this success.
The unique combination of QUBYX PerfecLum calibration and quality assurance software with WIDE displays brings the best of each company's efforts together for a picture-perfect solution which provides:
• A full range of displays from 2MP to 10MP. Color and grayscale
• 14-bits Grayscales for Precise Expression
• 3rd generation built-in IQ Sensor® for DICOM Calibration
• Luminance Uniformity Control (LUC)
• Digital Ambient Control (DAC)
• PrivateLite®
• Embedded IQ Sensor®
• The most advanced TFT LCD technology
• 14-bit Look-Up Table
• Brightness up to 1700 cd / m2
• Compliance with the Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine Part 14-GSDF standard
• Compliance with the latest QA standards: AAPM, ACR, NY PDM, NYC PDM, DIN 6868-157, IEC, JESRA X, and others
• A built-in scheduler that will remind you to re-calibrate and/or perform QA tests
• Remote display control
About WIDE
WIDE Corporation is dedicated to supporting their customers with reliable products and services with seven sales offices worldwide under the motto of "Maximum Visual Display". As a professional display company specialized in Medical, Air Traffic Control, and Industrial Displays, WIDE has grown to become one of the most influential global leaders with its dedicated worldwide customers by providing unsurpassed display solutions and products. Founded in 1999, WIDE Corporation is headquartered in Korea, with representation and offices in the Korea, America, Europe, and Japan.
For more information, visit https://widecorp.com directly.
