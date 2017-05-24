 
Dell UP3017 4K 30" Monitor Lands FDA Clearance

The bundle of the premium 4K display Dell UP3017 and QUBYX PerfectLum DICOM calibration and verification software has received the Food & Drug Administration 510(k) market clearance. It is to be used for displaying and viewing of medical images.
 
 
WILMINGTON, Del. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- QUBYX Software Technologies Inc., a company developing high end software solutions for medical imaging and color management industries, received FDA clearance for its DICOM calibration tool and a Dell UP3017 monitor to be used for viewing medical images such as MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and others.

The Dell Ultrasharp 4K monitor is DICOM compatible, using 14-bit internal lookup table to maintain calibration. It has a 2560x1600 resolution at 16:10 aspect ratio. The monitor is bundled with the professional software for calibration and quality control checks - PerfectLum. It offers scheduling for calibration and QC tests, history, and a remote control feature. An administrator can monitor all the displays within the enterprise, launch calibration or/and QC checks and receive alerts.

Technical specs

• Superior screen performance (1000:1 contrast ratio, 4 megapixel 2560 x 1600 native resolution, 350cd/m2 brightness)

• 14-bit internal lookup table (LUT) for accurate DICOM calibration

• Wide connectivity (1 x DP 1.2 (HDCP 1.4), 1 x mDP 1.2 (HDCP 1.4), 1 x DP 1.2 (out) with MST (HDCP 1.4), 2 x HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4), 2 x USB 3.0 downstream port, 2 x USB 3.0 with BC1.2 charging capability at 2A (max))

Benefits

• Reliable Images
• Precise DICOM conformance test
• Multiple regulations supported (NYC PDM, NYS PDM, ACR, AAPM TG-18, DIN 5858-157, JESRA, IEC, and others)
• QC Scheduler – you will be reminded about calibrations, acceptance and conformance testing on time
• Affordable price without compromising on quality

The Dell UP3017 monitor* is  available at a price of $1649 - sales@qubyx.com

ABOUT DELL

Headquartered in Round Rock, TX, United States, Dell, Inc., is well-known technology company, that develops, sells and supports computers and related products and services. During the time of Dell's collaboration with QUBYX, several bestselling solutions for medical industry  have been introduced on the U.S. market. Among those are the Dell U3014 & PerfectLum and the Dell UP3216Q & PerfectLum bundles. Both are FDA 510(k)-cleared and successfully used in radiology departments, dental practises, and other healthcare facilities.

ABOUT QUBYX

QUBYX is a software company focused on designing and developing high-end solutions for medical, geospatial, and prepress fields. Our products are trusted by such well-known facilities around the world, like PennMedicine the University of Pennsylvania Health System, USA; Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar; Uppsala Hospital, Sweden; University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA; University of Arizona, USA and many others.

*a software license and an X-Rite i1 puck included

Media Contact
Mr. Marc Leppla
+1 518 618 1012
***@qubyx.com
End
Source:Qubyx Software Technologies Inc.
Email:***@qubyx.com Email Verified
