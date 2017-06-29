News By Tag
Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 210.9 Bn By 2024
Credenceresearch.com has announced the addition of "Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 210.9 Bn By 2024" Market Research Report to their Database.
Market Insights
Rising modernization and demand for quality packaging solutions have led to incorporation of advanced techniques among corrugated box manufacturers. Of different attributes, packaging plays a pivotal role in development of corrugated box products. This is further leading to significant demand for corrugated box packaging majorly in fresh produce, processed food products and electrical products. Corrugated box packaging market growth is attributed to rising disposable income leading to demand for both food and non-food products, government avocation for green packaging, cheap prices, rising application of corrugated boxes in different applications owing to sustainable packaging, increased internet shopping, printing, concerns among manufacturers regarding product safety and convenience to the consumer. However, durability offered by corrugated box packaging for few products is a concern for corrugated box manufacturers, thereby limiting its adoption as compared to other available packaging types and hindering market growth. Corrugated box manufacturers are keen on developing durable products catering to the demand for efficient packaging to be used for glass, electronics and other fragile products.
Browse the full Corrugated Box Packaging Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2024 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/
In 2015, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America accounted for around 37% of the overall corrugated box packaging market. Asia Pacific is further expected to record highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors fuelling the corrugated box packaging market growth in the region include China being the top producer of corrugated boxes, significant demand for corrugated box in growing food and beverages industry in India and China, growing processed food industry and increasing consumer preferences for sustainable packaging.
Companies are focused on enhancing product line mitigating concerns such as environment-
