VIP Pest Control Fighting Termites with Technology
Thermal technology allows an investigation of termite location without the need to make inspection holes in the wall or ceiling. Termites are crafty and hard to find. A non-invasive method of detection will ensure that the customer's home or business is not exposed to decomposing termites. This not only saves time for the technician but increases customer satisfaction because no repairs to the home or business need take place after any inspection.
Thermal imaging allows the operator to detect a difference in surface temperature. Using infra-red technology, the technician will be able to identify termites from the heat embodied in them and their activity. This will help to locate nests and allow for immediate targeted treatment. By incorporating this technology into daily business operations, VIP Pest Control ensures that customers are guaranteed effective and timely rectification to any termite infestation.
However, the use of thermal imaging technology alone will not solve the problem. In addition, the skill and expertise of the technician at VIP Pest Control is crucial. Termites are not the only organisms or items around the home or business that emit heat. Electrical circuits, hot water pipes, refrigerators and other heat emitting sources may interfere with the technician's assessment. VIP Pest Control have trained their technicians to eliminate such anomalies from their analysis and look for certain features and detections that signal the presence of termites.
Thermal imaging technology is common in the pest control industry. VIP Pest Control not only use the technology but continue to develop their technicians' skills and expertise to ensure that they know how to use the technology best. This ensures that no intrusion is caused to the customer's home or business and this prevents termites migrating upon knowledge of any threats to their nest. This stealth-like technology is revolutionising the industry and VIP Pest Control are capable of using this equipment in any environment.
Having been in operation for over 40 years, VIP Pest Control have never stopped in their pursuit for excellence. They are constantly raising the bar for the industry and it their theoretical knowledge and extensive practical experience that allows them to stand above the crowd. Their prompt service is revered by customers and now their effective use of technology allows them to deliver a service faster with enhanced efficiency.
About VIP Pest Control
Established over 40 years ago, VIP Pest Control are a leading pest control company in Melbourne and Bendigo. Specialising in various types of pest treatment, they are especially highly experienced and knowledgeable in termite control. With the use of technology, they have aimed to improve response time, pest detection capabilities and customer satisfaction.
Serving homes and businesses throughout Victoria, VIP Pest Control are well respected in the community for their prompt, efficient and effective service. Their client base has grown at an exceptional rate and they are continuing to dominate their industry with leading equipment and treatment products.
VIP Pest Control continues to invest in the business and research new methods of conducting their operation. This has enabled them to take bold steps, such as use of thermal imaging technology, to assist customers to put any termite fear to rest.
For more information, please visit: https://www.vippestcontrol.com.au/
