Pioneers of Miniaturization Lectureship 2017 winner announced

 
 
Aaron Wheeler
Aaron Wheeler
ROYSTON, England - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pioneers of Miniaturization Lectureship 2017, sponsored by Dolomite Microfluidics and Lab on a Chip, has been awarded to Professor Aaron Wheeler in recognition of his contribution to digital microfluidics, a technique which involves manipulating discrete microfluidic droplets on the surface of an array of electrodes coated with a hydrophobic insulator. Professor Wheeler is the author of more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, and has been the Canada Research Chair of Bioanalytical Chemistry at the University of Toronto since 2005. He will receive a certificate, a $2,000 prize and the opportunity to present a short lecture at the 2017 MicroTAS conference, which runs from the 22nd to the 26th of October at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center in Georgia, USA.

All registered MicroTAS participants are invited to enter the 2017 MicroTAS Video Competition, which opens for submissions on the 7th of July and welcomes videos that are either scientifically or educationally focused on micro- or nanofluidics. Entries can be fun, artistic, surprising or just unusual, and should be uploaded to the MicroTAS website (www.microtas2017.org) by the 23rd of October for a chance to win $1,500 to spend on Dolomite Microfluidics equipment. Results will be announced at the MicroTAS 2017 conference.

For more information on Professor Wheeler's research, visit http://microfluidics.utoronto.ca

For more information of Dolomite Microfluidics, visit http://www.dolomite-microfluidics.co.uk
