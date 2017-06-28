News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pioneers of Miniaturization Lectureship 2017 winner announced
All registered MicroTAS participants are invited to enter the 2017 MicroTAS Video Competition, which opens for submissions on the 7th of July and welcomes videos that are either scientifically or educationally focused on micro- or nanofluidics. Entries can be fun, artistic, surprising or just unusual, and should be uploaded to the MicroTAS website (www.microtas2017.org) by the 23rd of October for a chance to win $1,500 to spend on Dolomite Microfluidics equipment. Results will be announced at the MicroTAS 2017 conference.
For more information on Professor Wheeler's research, visit http://microfluidics.utoronto.ca
For more information of Dolomite Microfluidics, visit http://www.dolomite-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse