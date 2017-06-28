 
McClatchy upgrades Press Control Systems at The Sacramento Bee, CA, with Harland Simon

 
 
New touch-screen for press console
CHICAGO - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- McClatchy have selected Harland Simon to upgrade their press controls and upper level management information systems at their print production facility in Sacramento, CA.

Following the upgrade McClatchy can expect a number of enhancements, which have been experienced by other recent installations like those carried out at News Journal-Wilmington, DE; Des Moines Register, IA; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PA; Desert Sun, CA and La Prensa, Panama. Improvements include:

·     Moving from a set of individual modules to a seamless workflow based process.

·         Adopting familiar Windows look, feel and operation methods

·         Use of wizards for job creation

·         More configurable – tabs , ribbons, buttons etc than before

·         Seamless integration of impositioning tools

·         Enhanced graphic displays and operations in impositioning

·         Integrated import and export functionality

·         Configurable 'Stop Reasons' entry

·         Wide-screen [22"] touch-screens on the press consoles

Furthermore, the platform on which the above has been developed and installed supports the latest operating system and SQL database versions from Microsoft. The upgraded system at Sacramento will be running live by the end of the 3rd Quarter 2017.

For more information please visit http://harlandsimon.com/print/

Media Contact
Tanja Hundt
Harland Simon
01908276700
***@harlandsimon.com
Source:
Email:***@harlandsimon.com Email Verified
Tags:Press Control, Press Control Upgrade, Press Control System
Industry:Publishing
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
