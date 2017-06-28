News By Tag
McClatchy upgrades Press Control Systems at The Sacramento Bee, CA, with Harland Simon
Following the upgrade McClatchy can expect a number of enhancements, which have been experienced by other recent installations like those carried out at News Journal-Wilmington, DE; Des Moines Register, IA; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PA; Desert Sun, CA and La Prensa, Panama. Improvements include:
· Moving from a set of individual modules to a seamless workflow based process.
· Adopting familiar Windows look, feel and operation methods
· Use of wizards for job creation
· More configurable – tabs , ribbons, buttons etc than before
· Seamless integration of impositioning tools
· Enhanced graphic displays and operations in impositioning
· Integrated import and export functionality
· Configurable 'Stop Reasons' entry
· Wide-screen [22"] touch-screens on the press consoles
Furthermore, the platform on which the above has been developed and installed supports the latest operating system and SQL database versions from Microsoft. The upgraded system at Sacramento will be running live by the end of the 3rd Quarter 2017.
