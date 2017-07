Imarticuslive WEBINAR ON A Day In The Life Of A Financial Analyst

Imarticus Learning hosting a webinar with EY on a A Day In The Life Of A Financial Analyst

Imarticus Learning

Sonya Hooja

08108600055

***@imarticus.com Imarticus LearningSonya Hooja08108600055

Imarticus Learning presents an excellent insight in to the life of Financial Analysts. For all of those with a keen interest in the field of financial analysis and the career in this field.Date: 7July 2017Time: 6 pmVenue: OnlineBeing a financial analyst is a standout position in the finance industry all over the world. Be that as it may, what precisely does a financial analyst do once a day?Is it just information gathering, money related displaying, spreadsheet upkeep, creating speculation proposals or does it likewise include talking with organization administration, and financial specialists and other exchange partners?Get all these vital inquiries addressed while you watch Azmeen Peerbhai, a Senior Associate in the Valuation and Business Modeling group of EY in India, pull the cover off this lucrative occupation and take you through a regular day as a Financial Analyst.The following would be the agenda and the proceeding of the lecture.· What does being a senior associate really entail? Who do I report to?· Is Financial Analysis just all about financial modelling and PowerPoint presentations?Or is there more?· What do we discuss in all those endless meetings?· Do you need to be a whiz with numbers?· What is the one thing I love about my day? Imarticus Learning is an esteemed professional training institute offering a number of courses in the field of Finance and Analytics. With offerings in the field of Investment Banking, Financial Modelling, M&A and a number of data analytics tools like SAS Programming, R Programming, Hadoop and so on.