July 2017





Introducing EMJ Interventional Cardiology 5.1

 
 
CHELMSFORD, England - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Welcome to the latest edition of EMJ Interventional Cardiology. This instalment is bursting with the latest news from the world of interventional cardiology, including interviews with leaders in the field, abstracts, and peer-reviewed articles. The height of summer coincides with a plethora of European congress events and symposia, and this issue also contains a thorough review of the 2017 European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI) congress, EuroPCR. This year, the prestigious event was held in Paris, France, and was attended by >12,000 people.

This year was particularly special for the field of interventional cardiology, marking the 40thanniversary of successful angioplasty. This incredible accomplishment took centre stage at the EuroPCR congress, which featured an exhibition showcasing the major milestones throughout the history of interventional cardiology. As well as delving into the past, this year's EuroPCR congress looked to the future, with half of the available sessions being drawn from submissions, including abstracts, images, clinical trials, and an assortment of other innovative works. A host of congress highlights can be found within this journal, alongside a selection of abstract reviews, written by their respective authors following their presentation at the congress.

This edition's interviews span three continents, with experts from Egypt, Germany, and the USA sharing their expertise. These venerable Editorial Board members discuss an array of topics, ranging from what inspired them to enter the field to where they hope progress will be made in the future.

Additionally, this eJournal contains a collection of high-quality peer-reviewed articles, with a wide variety of focusses. Highlights here include Cheung et al.'s discussion on the optimal duration of dual antiplatelet therapy after drug-eluting stent implantation and Ferrer-Gracia's review of indications, techniques, and complications regarding percutaneous coronary intervention for chronic total occlusion. This edition's Editor's Pick comes in the form of Yang and Takeuchi's informative update on the current status of fully-automated software with three-dimensional echocardiography for quantifying left ventricular function. Available for you to view now: http://viewer.zmags.com/publication/75760963#/75760963/1

The content of this journal will provide anyone interested in interventional cardiology with an excellent overview of the field's current research and the direction of its future. "We are very proud to present this edition of EMJ Interventional Cardiology and hope that its innovative contents will inspire great debate throughout the medical community," said Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ.

-END-

About the European Medical Journal
The European Medical Journal (http://emjreviews.com/) is an independent company that annually produces a collection of open-access medical eJournals covering therapeutic areas such as Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Urology. By combining editorials from key opinion leaders with concise news coverage from the leading congresses within the medical industry, we aim to deliver first-class insight into ground-breaking changes and advances in medicine. The production of our high-quality, peer-reviewed eJournals, and our collaborations with independent clinical bodies result in a dynamic and contemporary tool with which to assist industry professionals across Europe in progressively developing their performance and efficacy.

Contact
Stacey Rivers
***@emjreviews.com
