Top 10 SAP HANA Most Popular Interview Questions
This SAP HANA Interview Questions have been designed to get you familiar with the nature of questions you may ask during your interview for the subject of SAP HANA. As per expert good interviewers hardly plan to ask any particular question during your interview, normally questions start with some basic concept of the subject and later they continue based on further discussion and what you answer –
SAP HANA Interview Questions and Answers
1. What is SAP HANA? Mention.
Answer: SAP HANA stands for High Performance Analytical Appliance- in-memory computing engine. HANA is linked to ERP systems; Frontend modeling studio can be used for replication server management and load control.
2. What is the role of the persistence layer in SAP HANA? Mention.
Answer: SAP HANA has an in-memory computing engine and access the data straightaway without any backup. To avoid the risk of losing data in case of hardware failure or power cutoff, persistence layer comes as a savior and stores all the data in the hard drive which is not volatile.
3. Mention the two types of Relational Data stored in HANA?
Answer: The two types of relational data stored in HANA includes
Row Store
Column Store
4. What is columnar and Row-Based Data Storage?
Answer: A database table contains data in the form of rows and columns. However Computer memory is organized as a linear structure. To store a table in linear memory, there are two options. A row-based storage stores a table as a sequence of records, each of which contains the fields of one row. In a columnar storage the entries of a column are stored in contiguous memory locations. The SAP HANA database allows specifying whether a table is to be stored column-wise or row-wise. It is also possible to alter an existing table from columnar to row-based and vice versa. Search operations in tabular data can be accelerated by organizing data in columns instead in rows.
5. What is latency?
Answer: Latency is referred to the length of time to replicate data from the source system to the target system.
6. What is transformation rules? Explain.
Answer: Transformation rule is the rule specified in the advanced replication setting transaction for the source table such that data is transformed during the replication process.
7. Define SLT?
Answer: SLT stands for SAP Landscape Transformation which is a trigger based replication. SLT replication server is the replication technology to pass data from source system to the target system. The source can be either SAP or nonSAP. Target system is SAP HANA system which contains HANA database.
8. What is Configuration in SLT?
Answer: The information to create the connection between the source system, SLT system, and the SAP HANA system is specified within the SLT system as a Configuration.
9. Explain how you can avoid un-necessary information from being stored?
Answer: To avoid un-necessary information from being stored, you have to pause the replication by stopping the schema-related jobs.
10. Explain what happens if the replication is suspended for a longer period of time or system outage of SLT or HANA system?
Answer: If the replication is suspended for a longer period of time, the size of the logging tables increases.
